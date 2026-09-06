Vacancy | Data Processor | English | The Hague

For an international company in the maritime industry we are looking for a full time Data Processor. In this role you will be part of the team who ensures that the respective vessels receive a complete and correct setup of the management system (consisting of all equipment data, complete preventive maintenance routines, document control, inventory setup, etc). Your main task is to support the team with all administrative matters including:

Job Requirements

For this role we are looking for someone who:

Has administrative experience;

Works efficient and accurate at all times;

Has a structured and methodical approach;

Is proficient in English, both verbal and in writing;

Knowledge of the Dutch language is an advantage;

Has excellent MS Office skills, particularly with MS Excel;

Has successfully completed secondary vocational education level (MBO or higher);

Has proven administrative skills, either through education or through relevant work experience (minimum of 2 years in an international administrative environment);

Has knowledge of/or affinity with the maritime industry is an advantage;

This vacancy can also be found under: English, administration, maritime, marine, data entry, Dutch, Excel, data management, database. Please note that candidates must have relevant European working entitlements and be based in The Netherlands.