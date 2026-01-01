Support Officer | English

Rotterdam
English
About this role

As a Support Officer, you will act as the first point of contact for customers, ensuring smooth and efficient communication with internal teams. You will play a key role in handling customer inquiries, reviewing registrations, and supporting contract and product processes. Your responsibilities include:
  • Handling 1st line telephone support and responding to customer questions via email
  • Reviewing customer registrations for correctness and logical consistency
  • Reassigning inquiries to the appropriate colleague or team
  • Drafting and sending standard quotes and contract templates
  • Reviewing contracts and assigning them to the correct colleague
  • Delivering products and ensuring customer satisfaction


The Contact Centre operates from 8:00 AM to 8:00 PM, and candidates should be flexible and available within this timeframe. The role starts at 24 hours per week during the training period, transitioning to full-time (38–40 hours per week) after the training period.

Salary based on candidate’s experience and education.

Please note that for this role, candidates must already reside in the Netherlands, preferably in the Rotterdam area, and hold a valid work permit.

Requirements

The ideal candidate possesses strong communication skills and the ability to make decisive, informed decisions. You can work effectively under pressure while maintaining a structured and organized approach. Accuracy and attention to detail are essential, as is the ability to work both independently and collaboratively within a team. A proactive mindset, initiative, and excellent time management skills, including planning, prioritization, and meeting deadlines, are key to succeeding in this role. The ideal candidate also possesses the following:
  • MBO/MBO+
  • Experience with customer communication
  • Excellent English (written & verbal)
  • Contact Centre experience is a plus
  • Experience in commercial setting is a plus

The company

This organization exists to serve the public interest by supporting, instigating, and performing scientific research. Their focus is on developing instruments that describe and value health outside the for-profit model.

