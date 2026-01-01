Support Officer | English

Handling 1st line telephone support and responding to customer questions via email

Reviewing customer registrations for correctness and logical consistency

Reassigning inquiries to the appropriate colleague or team

Drafting and sending standard quotes and contract templates

Reviewing contracts and assigning them to the correct colleague

Delivering products and ensuring customer satisfaction

As a Support Officer, you will act as the first point of contact for customers, ensuring smooth and efficient communication with internal teams. You will play a key role in handling customer inquiries, reviewing registrations, and supporting contract and product processes. Your responsibilities include:The Contact Centre operates from 8:00 AM to 8:00 PM, and candidates should be flexible and available within this timeframe. The role starts at 24 hours per week during the training period, transitioning to full-time (38–40 hours per week) after the training period.Salary based on candidate’s experience and education.Please note that for this role, candidates must already reside in the Netherlands, preferably in the Rotterdam area, and hold a valid work permit.