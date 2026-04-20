Sales Operations Associate | Pharmaceutical Industry

Sales Operations Associate | Pharmaceutical Industry

Posted on April 20, 2026
Breda
English
Posted on April 20, 2026

About this role

We are looking for a Sales Operations Associate to join the Global Distribution Hub EMEA of our client in the pharmaceutical sector. The core of this role is order management. You will be responsible for the entire process, from receiving orders from internal teams across the EMEA region to preparing documentation and booking transport.
Key Responsibilities
  • Manage end-to-end order processing (Order-to-Invoice), including import/export and shipment coordination.
  • Prepare documentation and book/monitor transport in SAP.
  • Handle delivery issues, returns and ensure timely resolution of logistics problems.
  • Coordinate with internal teams (planning, warehouse, quality) and external partners (distributors, etc).
  • Maintain strong stakeholder relationships and ensure high customer service standards.
  • Support continuous improvement initiatives and contribute to KPI tracking.

Requirements

  • Bachelor's or Master's degree.
  • Supply Chain or Order Management experience is a MUST.
  • Strong communication, problem-solving and prioritizing skills.
  • Ability to work in a fast-paced, international environment and handle pressure.
  • Fluent in English (written and spoken).

Please note: due to the short timeline of this recruitment process, we will only consider candidates who are currently residing in the Netherlands and already hold a valid work permit.

Salary

€3700-€3700 per month

The company

Our client is a leading international organization in the pharmaceutical industry, dedicated to delivering innovative therapies that improve patients' lives. Their Dutch affiliate operates in a dynamic and diverse environment, with a strong focus on operational excellence, employee wellbeing, and compliance. The company culture is inclusive, fast-paced, and service-oriented, offering excellent opportunities for growth and professional development.

Application Procedure

If you are interested in this vacancy, you can apply by clicking on the button above. By clicking on apply, you agree to our privacy commitment and terms and conditions. Your application will be sent directly to the recruiter in charge. IMPORTANT: if you are not yet registered with Undutchables we kindly ask you to do so. Your information will be handled in the strictest confidence and your CV will not be sent to a company unless you have given prior permission. Curious about how the recruitment process works within Undutchables, click here to read more.  
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