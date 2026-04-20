Sales Operations Associate | Pharmaceutical Industry

Manage end-to-end order processing (Order-to-Invoice), including import/export and shipment coordination.

Prepare documentation and book/monitor transport in SAP.

Handle delivery issues, returns and ensure timely resolution of logistics problems.

Coordinate with internal teams (planning, warehouse, quality) and external partners (distributors, etc).

Maintain strong stakeholder relationships and ensure high customer service standards.

Support continuous improvement initiatives and contribute to KPI tracking.

We are looking for ato join the Global Distribution Hub EMEA of our client in the pharmaceutical sector. The core of this role is order management. You will be responsible for the entire process, from receiving orders from internal teams across the EMEA region to preparing documentation and booking transport.