Sales Operations Associate | Pharmaceutical Industry
Posted on April 20, 2026
Breda
English
Posted on April 20, 2026
About this role
We are looking for a Sales Operations Associate to join the Global Distribution Hub EMEA of our client in the pharmaceutical sector. The core of this role is order management. You will be responsible for the entire process, from receiving orders from internal teams across the EMEA region to preparing documentation and booking transport.
Key Responsibilities
Key Responsibilities
- Manage end-to-end order processing (Order-to-Invoice), including import/export and shipment coordination.
- Prepare documentation and book/monitor transport in SAP.
- Handle delivery issues, returns and ensure timely resolution of logistics problems.
- Coordinate with internal teams (planning, warehouse, quality) and external partners (distributors, etc).
- Maintain strong stakeholder relationships and ensure high customer service standards.
- Support continuous improvement initiatives and contribute to KPI tracking.
Requirements
- Bachelor's or Master's degree.
- Supply Chain or Order Management experience is a MUST.
- Strong communication, problem-solving and prioritizing skills.
- Ability to work in a fast-paced, international environment and handle pressure.
- Fluent in English (written and spoken).
Please note: due to the short timeline of this recruitment process, we will only consider candidates who are currently residing in the Netherlands and already hold a valid work permit.
Salary
€3700-€3700 per month
The company
Our client is a leading international organization in the pharmaceutical industry, dedicated to delivering innovative therapies that improve patients' lives. Their Dutch affiliate operates in a dynamic and diverse environment, with a strong focus on operational excellence, employee wellbeing, and compliance. The company culture is inclusive, fast-paced, and service-oriented, offering excellent opportunities for growth and professional development.
Application Procedure
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