Sales Administrator | German
Posted on January 28, 2026
Rotterdam
German
About this role
In this position, you will be responsible for managing and coordinating a wide range of back-office activities that support the full sales cycle. Working closely with the International Account Manager, the Senior Sales Administrator, and internal stakeholders, you will help ensure smooth sales operations, accurate reporting, and effective cross-departmental collaboration across the organisation.
Key responsibilities:
- Handle all administrative tasks related to the sales process, including quotations, contracts, customer master data, pricing, rebates, return reporting, and calculation support.
- Collaborate with the International Account Manager to prepare, monitor, and distribute accurate sales reports, such as forecasts, promotional performance insights, sales results, and customer portal updates.
- Analyse and process pricing discrepancies, including the preparation of credit and debit notes.
- Support the Senior Sales Administrator in meeting internal control standards and external audit requirements.
- Act as a central liaison between Buying, Sales, Logistics, and the headquarters, managing customer-related matters such as contracts and ongoing sales agreements.
- Provide cover for fellow Sales Administrators during absences, holidays, and peak periods.
- Support the organisation and coordination of sales meetings.
- Offer sales administration support to other territories when required.
Requirements
- Intermediate / higher vocational education, preferably in business administration or intermediate / higher vocational level of working and thought
- 2–3 years of relevant experience in sales administration or commercial support roles.
- Comfortable working in an international environment.
- Familiarity with FMCG operations.
- Proactive, commercially minded approach.
- Practical experience in sales office administration.
- Experience working in international organisations, ideally across multiple European countries and within an English-speaking business culture.
- Strong proficiency in Microsoft Office and SAP (both essential).
- Confident working with numerical data; strong analytical skills.
- Flexible, hands-on, and able to adapt to a dynamic, fast-changing environment.
- Ability to work independently and collaboratively within a team.
- Service-oriented and results-driven mindset.
- Highly organised, structured, and accurate in daily tasks.
- Excellent communication skills; assertive and confident.
- Fluent in English and German (C1), both spoken and written.
Salary
€2600-€2800 per month
The company
Our client is an international company specialized in FMCG foods, with an office based in Rotterdam
