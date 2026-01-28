Sales Administrator | German

Handle all administrative tasks related to the sales process, including quotations, contracts, customer master data, pricing, rebates, return reporting, and calculation support.

Collaborate with the International Account Manager to prepare, monitor, and distribute accurate sales reports, such as forecasts, promotional performance insights, sales results, and customer portal updates.

Analyse and process pricing discrepancies, including the preparation of credit and debit notes.

Support the Senior Sales Administrator in meeting internal control standards and external audit requirements.

Act as a central liaison between Buying, Sales, Logistics, and the headquarters, managing customer-related matters such as contracts and ongoing sales agreements.

Provide cover for fellow Sales Administrators during absences, holidays, and peak periods.

Support the organisation and coordination of sales meetings.

Offer sales administration support to other territories when required.

