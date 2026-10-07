Management Assistant - Temporary
About this role
Are you an experienced Management Assistant who fits perfectly in an international and fast-moving environment?
We are seeking a Management Assistant in Amsterdam for a 1 year assignment, starting on November 1st, 2026.
Are you a highly skilled and proactive assistant who thrives in a dynamic, fast-paced environment? Do you have a passion for providing top-notch support to senior leadership in a cutting-edge innovation centre? If so, this is your chance to join an internationally renowned organisation and make a real impact!
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Is this you? Then I would like to get in touch with you!
As a Management Assistant you will play a pivotal role in ensuring the smooth and efficient functioning within the organization.
Your responsibilities will include:
- Purchase Order management, Vendor Management for the full SN Adult team;
- Fully responsible for agenda management and travel management and other related activities to calendar management;
- You organize Business Updates and Management meeting: agenda & overall arrangement;
- You are responsible for the overall team calendar, scheduling meetings such as Team meetings, Business Updates etc;
- You will support the team with administrative tasks and declare expenses;
- You will coordinate yearly the holiday planning Leadership Team;
- You are responsible for support to team events;
- You will organize lunches, order flowers, order presents, etc. when appropriate.
Requirements
The ideal candidate:
- Minimum 4 years of relevant administrative or assistant experience;
- Strong expertise in Microsoft Office and Outlook;
- Excellent command of English (Dutch is a plus);
- Highly organized and able to manage multiple complex tasks simultaneously;
- Proactive, accountable, and takes ownership of work;
- Excellent communication and interpersonal skills;
- Comfortable working in a fast-paced, international environment;
- Discreet and professional, able to build strong relationships internally and externally;
- Positive attitude and enjoys contributing to a collaborative work environment.
Salary
The position is for approximately 1 year from the 1st of November 2026. The salary is between €3000- €3500 gross per month, based on full time employment and knowledge and experience. You will be under contract with Independent Recruiters.
How we will proceed?
Within four working days we will let you know if you qualify for the position. We will schedule an introductory interview, either digitally or in-person. During this interview we will inform you as fully as possible about the vacancy, the company and the following steps in the procedure. After consulting with you, we will introduce you to our client and then continue to guide you through the application process. The Independent Recruiters Group has a large team of specialized recruiters. Each recruiter has a strong focus on their own area of expertise. This makes them the ideal sparring partner for both the candidate and the client.