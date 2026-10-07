Management Assistant - Temporary

Are you an experienced Management Assistant who fits perfectly in an international and fast-moving environment?

We are seeking a Management Assistant in Amsterdam for a 1 year assignment, starting on November 1st, 2026 .

Are you a highly skilled and proactive assistant who thrives in a dynamic, fast-paced environment? Do you have a passion for providing top-notch support to senior leadership in a cutting-edge innovation centre? If so, this is your chance to join an internationally renowned organisation and make a real impact!

Living in the Netherlands as an expat? 🌷 Get English-only public health insurance with zero deductible. All public hospitals & GPs covered. Join 21,000+ expats already covered. From €166.8/month -> https://www.gliderinsurance.nl/?utm_source=AIMiles

Is this you? Then I would like to get in touch with you!

As a Management Assistant you will play a pivotal role in ensuring the smooth and efficient functioning within the organization.

Your responsibilities will include: