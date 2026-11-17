4000 - 4500

The position is for approximately 9 months from 15/01/2027 - 14/10/2027. The salary is between €3500 - €4300 gross per month, based on full-time employment and depending on knowledge and experience. You will be employed by Independent Recruiters.

How do we work? Within four working days, we will let you know whether you qualify for the position. We will schedule an introductory interview, either digitally or on-site. During this conversation, we will inform you as fully as possible about the vacancy, the company, and the next steps in the procedure. In consultation with you, we will introduce you to our client and then guide you through the application process. The Independent Recruiters Group has a large team of specialized recruiters. Each recruiter has a strong focus on their own field of expertise. This makes them the ideal sparring partner for both the candidate and the client.