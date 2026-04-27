Management Assistant to the CFO (Interim/Temp)

3500 - 4000

A great assignment for 24-40 hours per week in a dynamic international company. Office location is Utrecht, three days working in the office is a requirement. Start date is as soon as possible, initially untill the end of August (with possible extension). Both freelance or a flex contract is possible; hourly rate for freelance is around €50, salary for a flex contract is €3000 - €4000 gross per month based on 40h per week.

How we'll proceed. Within four working days we will let you know if you qualify for this position. We will schedule an introductory interview, either digitally or in-person. During this interview, we will inform you as fully as possible about the vacancy, the company and the rest of the procedure. After consulting with you, we will introduce you to our client and then continue to guide you through the application process. The Independent Recruiters Group has a large team of specialized recruiters. Each recruiter has a strong focus on their own area of expertise, which makes them the ideal sparring partner for both the candidate and the client.