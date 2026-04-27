Management Assistant to the CFO (Interim/Temp)
About this role
Are you a proactive and discrete administrative professional who thrives at the board level? For a global leader in e-commerce, we are seeking an (Interim) Management Assistant for the CFO. In this role, you are the linchpin of the CFO's office: you manage a complex calendar, filter communications, and ensure all administrative and organizational processes run flawlessly. You are a master at stakeholder management and maintain a clear overview in a dynamic, international environment. This is a challenging assignment for a professional who combines precision with a hands-on mentality. Location is in Utrecht, 24 to 40 hours per week, start data asap, initially for four months (with possible extension).
As the CFO’s right hand, you provide optimal support, allowing the financial chief to focus entirely on the organization's strategic course.
- Calendar & Logistics: Manage a complex schedule, including planning (international) appointments and travel arrangements.
- Stakeholder Management: Act as the primary point of contact for internal and external stakeholders; you know exactly which matters take priority.
- Documentation: Prepare, review, and edit documents and reports on behalf of the CFO with a keen eye for detail and accuracy.
- Meeting Management: Coordinate meetings, including preparing agendas and accurately taking minutes and tracking action items.
- Financial Assistance: Assist with expense reports, reimbursements, and budget tracking in compliance with company policy.
Requirements
- Proven experience as an Executive Secretary, Management Assistant, or similar role, preferably supporting senior management or working within a financial context.
- Strong organizational and time-management skills; you can prioritize effortlessly under time pressure.
- High level of proficiency with the MS Office Suite (Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook).
- Excellent verbal and written communication skills in English, Dutch is a plus.
- Discreet, professional, and full of integrity when handling sensitive and confidential information. You are proactive, resourceful, and able to operate both independently and collaboratively.
Salary
A great assignment for 24-40 hours per week in a dynamic international company. Office location is Utrecht, three days working in the office is a requirement. Start date is as soon as possible, initially untill the end of August (with possible extension). Both freelance or a flex contract is possible; hourly rate for freelance is around €50, salary for a flex contract is €3000 - €4000 gross per month based on 40h per week.
How we'll proceed. Within four working days we will let you know if you qualify for this position. We will schedule an introductory interview, either digitally or in-person. During this interview, we will inform you as fully as possible about the vacancy, the company and the rest of the procedure. After consulting with you, we will introduce you to our client and then continue to guide you through the application process. The Independent Recruiters Group has a large team of specialized recruiters. Each recruiter has a strong focus on their own area of expertise, which makes them the ideal sparring partner for both the candidate and the client.