Join a fast-paced ecommerce team at the heart of our product launches. As a Junior Product Launch Specialist, you will play a vital role in ensuring our product catalogue is accurate, complete, and ready to trade—supporting smooth and timely launches across our digital channels. With a strong eye for detail and a passion for data, you’ll help optimize product data flows, collaborate closely with cross-functional teams, and contribute to the rapid growth of our ecommerce business. This role offers hands-on exposure to product onboarding, data governance, and system landscapes within a dynamic, growing organization.

Deadline to apply: Tuesday, 23 December at 12:00 noon.

The Position

As a Junior Product Launch Specialist, you will safeguard our product catalogue integrity, ensuring all our ranges are ready to trade timely on the website. With great attention to detail and process oriented mindset, your goal is to maintain timely product launch and reporting on the completeness and accuracy of the product catalogue.

The challenge is to keep pace while developing a granular understanding of our system landscape. Your main goal is to improve the overarching product data flow and related processes, supporting the rapid growth of our channels within the wider business organization.

Role and Responsibilities

Main stakeholder/subject matter expert for O&O product launch processes, ensuring timely product activation at the website, as well as clear and transparent reporting on product status updates.

Managing all product data output and flow through our ecommerce landscape, becoming the Key user for a set of tools related to product launch governance and quality.

Analyze and validate data sets related to our products, maintaining our data blue print definitions and DQ rules, as well as the weekly reports.

Acting as key contact for the Product Launch team across the wider Ecom team & organization. Maintaining connections and synergy within and outside our department on topics related to product onboarding and related tools & processes.

Ensure consistent premium PDP quality on all partners websites (product data, attributes, imagery, filtering, etc.)

The Ideal Candidate

Strong data management skills (data collection, collation, processing).

Proficiency in MS Excel (e.g. macros, functions, pivot tables, etc.).

1-3 years of experience on data maintaining and processing.

Insight on Product Information Management (PIM systems) or related tools (product onboarding platforms).

Relevant experience in Ecommerce and Apparel.

Familiar with ticketing systems and PM tools, e.g. Jira, Asana, etc.

Ability to read and analyze csv files optimally.

Fluent in English.

What you can expect from our client