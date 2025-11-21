Junior Personal Assistant | English
Posted on November 21, 2025
Eemnes
English
About this role
In this role, your daily tasks may encompass:
In this role, you should:
- Organizing and proactively planning the CEO's schedule, which may include coordinating international high-end travel arrangements
- Taking clear and concise meeting notes
- Collaborating with the design studio team, ensuring they are updated regularly on client feedback, project deadlines, and any changes to project briefings
- Preparing for in-house client meetings, which includes handling catering and hospitality arrangements
- Reviewing invoices and securing the necessary approvals
- Tackling additional ad hoc requests which may sometimes require work outside regular office hours
- Exhibit a high level of professionalism while maintaining a sense of humor
- Demonstrate the ability to handle sensitive and confidential matters
- Be resourceful, proactive, and initiative-driven, with a knack for making things happen
- Take ownership of tasks from inception to completion
- Display meticulous attention to detail
- Possess excellent organizational and communication skills
- Have a strong background in team leadership
- Be capable of managing multiple projects simultaneously
- Work independently and maintain composure and focus in high-pressure situations.
Requirements
To be successful in this role, the following are required:
- 2-3 years experience in an Executive/Personal Assistant function;
- Experience in a creative/luxury environment;
- Excellent English skills;
- Possession of an EU driver's license;
- Valid work permit for the Netherlands (this role does not qualify for work permit sponsorship)
Salary
€3000-€3500 per month
The company
Our client is a well-known design company with a global reputation. They specialize in creating top-notch designs for the luxury segment, combining advanced engineering with refined style. They have a diverse team of over 45 creative professionals from around the world, fostering an open, dynamic, and creative work environment.
Currently, they are in search of a talented and Junior Personal Assistant to work full-time. This role will directly support the CEO and the management team. It requires prior experience in a similar role within a fast-paced and creative setting.
Application Procedure
