Inside Sales Representative
Posted on February 12, 2026
Nijmegen
English
About this role
In this position, you are the central point of contact for sales and client administration. You support the commercial team by ensuring contracts, orders, and customer relationships are managed smoothly and professionally. You enjoy working in an international environment where no two days are exactly the same.
What your day-to-day will look like:
- Managing and processing sales contracts and orders accurately in the internal system.
- Preparing tailored proposals based on client needs and available products or services.
- Acting as the link between clients and internal departments to ensure smooth communication and follow-up.
- Supporting the onboarding of new customers and maintaining accurate administrative records.
- Building and maintaining strong client relationships while contributing to overall commercial targets.
Requirements
For this role, you bring both structure and commercial awareness. You are someone who takes initiative, communicates confidently, and feels comfortable operating in an international and fast-paced environment.
- A completed bachelor’s degree in a relevant field.
- 2–4 years of experience within a sales support or customer service environment.
- Fluent English skills, both written and spoken; additional languages are considered an advantage.
- A proactive and solution-oriented mindset, with the confidence to engage both clients and colleagues.
- Strong organizational skills and attention to detail, with the ability to manage priorities effectively.
Salary
€2700-€3000 per month
The company
Our client specializes in centralized IT procurement and the standardization of global IT infrastructures. They provide international deployment services, infrastructure management, and technical support solutions such as device preparation, asset tagging, and on-site installations. Supporting multinational organizations worldwide, our client offers a single point of contact for their services, ensuring efficient delivery aligned with local standards and requirements
Application Procedure
