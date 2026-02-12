Inside Sales Representative

Managing and processing sales contracts and orders accurately in the internal system.

Preparing tailored proposals based on client needs and available products or services.

Acting as the link between clients and internal departments to ensure smooth communication and follow-up.

Supporting the onboarding of new customers and maintaining accurate administrative records.

Building and maintaining strong client relationships while contributing to overall commercial targets.

In this position, you are the central point of contact for sales and client administration. You support the commercial team by ensuring contracts, orders, and customer relationships are managed smoothly and professionally. You enjoy working in an international environment where no two days are exactly the same.What your day-to-day will look like: