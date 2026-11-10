General Affairs & HR Manager

Our client is active in cross-border trade and international supply contracts, with a focus on energy transition. Their Amsterdam office is in a start-up phase and is being developed into the central hub for the legal, administrative, and corporate work that supports the group’s expansion.

We are currently looking for a General Affairs & HR professional, fluent in Dutch, with good knowledge of the Dutch labor law, to support their growth.

The Role

This is a new role with the aim to build and run the company’s office, general affairs and people operations in the Netherlands, ensuring Dutch employment-law compliance while supporting hiring for the scale-up.

Key Responsibilities:

Own general affairs: support in office/facilities set-up and corporate administration (e.g. KVK filings) alongside a Legal Counsel

Manage the full employee lifecycle: contracts, onboarding, payroll coordination, leave and absence administration

Ensure compliance with Dutch employment law (proeftijd, minimum wage, vakantiegeld, pension enrolment) and GDPR data handling

Support recruitment for the scale-up plan and lead a (future) HR & Admin Assistant

Act as first point of contact for any future Works Council obligations as headcount grows

Main Requirements:

Minimum 5 years of experience in General Affairs or Office Administration, with a good exposure to HR and Dutch labor law

Professional fluency in Dutch & English – both written and spoken

Agile and flexible mentality to undertake various tasks

Strong communication skills and the ability to interact with diverse cultures

Available on a full-time basis and willing to work onsite 5x per week

What We Offer:

Salary up to 60,000 EUR annually, including 8% holiday allowance

Direct exposure to senior leadership and to international transactions in the energy transition

The opportunity to join a small, international team within a growing organization

20 holiday days per year

Interested? Apply now or contact me for more information at: konstantina@adamsrecruitment.com

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Please note that we can only consider applicants who are currently residing in the Netherlands and hold a valid work permit.

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