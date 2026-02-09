Ready to work closely with global leaders, enjoy flexibility, and grow professionally in a collaborative environment? Then read on!

As an executive assistant, you will contribute to the seamless operation of our Global Director-level leaders at KPMG International. Your role involves providing proactive administrative and operational support to ensure their schedules, workflows, and stakeholder relationships are effectively managed. You will navigate complex calendars, coordinate international travel, and handle confidential information with discretion. This position requires strong organizational skills, attention to detail, and the ability to work across multiple time zones.

What You Will Do:

Calendar management: proactively organize and maintain complex schedules, resolve conflicts, and anticipate scheduling risks.

Inbox and workflow: manage email communications, prioritize tasks, draft responses, and track follow-ups to ensure smooth operations.

Meeting coordination: arrange internal and external meetings, prepare agendas, organize materials, and follow up on action items.

Travel planning: coordinate international travel, prepare itineraries, and manage expense submissions in compliance with company policies.

Documentation: draft, edit, and format professional presentations, reports, and briefing notes while maintaining accurate records and version control.

