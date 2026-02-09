Executive assistant
About this role
What exactly are you going to do
Ready to work closely with global leaders, enjoy flexibility, and grow professionally in a collaborative environment? Then read on!
As an executive assistant, you will contribute to the seamless operation of our Global Director-level leaders at KPMG International. Your role involves providing proactive administrative and operational support to ensure their schedules, workflows, and stakeholder relationships are effectively managed. You will navigate complex calendars, coordinate international travel, and handle confidential information with discretion. This position requires strong organizational skills, attention to detail, and the ability to work across multiple time zones.
What You Will Do:
- Calendar management: proactively organize and maintain complex schedules, resolve conflicts, and anticipate scheduling risks.
- Inbox and workflow: manage email communications, prioritize tasks, draft responses, and track follow-ups to ensure smooth operations.
- Meeting coordination: arrange internal and external meetings, prepare agendas, organize materials, and follow up on action items.
- Travel planning: coordinate international travel, prepare itineraries, and manage expense submissions in compliance with company policies.
- Documentation: draft, edit, and format professional presentations, reports, and briefing notes while maintaining accurate records and version control.
What do we offer you
We believe in creating an environment where you can excel professionally while maintaining a healthy work-life balance. Here’s what we offer to support your growth and well-being:
- Salary between €3,100 and €3,780 per month.
- Temporary contract with the prospect of a permanent position.
- Full-time role, with 32 to 40 hours per week.
- 30 vacation days for a balanced lifestyle.
- Non-contributory pension for greater financial security.
- Company laptop to enhance your productivity.
- Travel expense reimbursement for your convenience.
- Flexibility to work from home when needed.
Job Requirements
We are seeking a skilled and proactive Executive Assistant who excels in supporting senior leaders and thrives in a dynamic, international environment.
- Proven experience supporting senior leaders (Director/Partner level).
- Strong organisational, prioritisation, and multitasking abilities.
- Excellent communication skills; professional at all levels.
- High proficiency in Microsoft Office (Outlook, Teams, PowerPoint).
- Fluent in English; Dutch skills are a plus.
About the company
Located in Amstelveen, this company is part of a global network of professional services firms dedicated to supporting organizations with audit, advisory, tax, and legal services. They combine local market expertise with international insights to help clients navigate complex challenges and achieve sustainable growth. Collaboration, integrity, and innovation are at the heart of everything we do.
They pride theirselves on fostering a culture where employees thrive through professional development, meaningful work, and a strong sense of community. Their commitment to work-life balance ensures you can grow both personally and professionally in a supportive environment.
Are you ready to join a team that values your growth and contributions while making a global impact?