Dutch speaking Office Assistant

Welcome visitors and provide a professional reception service as the first point of contact.

Manage incoming calls, emails, correspondence, post, and deliveries efficiently.

Support office administration, including maintaining records, contracts, and documentation.

Process invoices, manage data entry, and assist with shipping and logistics coordination.

Organise meetings, schedules, office arrangements, and internal business events.

Previous experience as an Office Assistant, Receptionist, Administrator, or in a customer service/support role.

Strong Microsoft 365 skills, including Outlook, Teams, Word, and Excel.

Experience managing shared mailboxes, written correspondence, and administrative processes.

Excellent organisational skills with the ability to multitask and prioritise effectively.

Professional communication skills, strong attention to detail, and a proactive approach.

Competitive salary of approximately €2,800 - €3,500 gross per month, depending on experience.

Full-time position based in Amsterdam.

6-month temporary contract with valuable experience in an international environment.

Modern office with a supportive and collaborative culture.

Ongoing training, professional development, and exposure to international office operations.

Are you an organised and personable Office Assistant / Receptionist looking for your next opportunity in Amsterdam? We are recruiting on behalf of an innovative international business that offers a modern working environment, excellent exposure to European operations, and the chance to develop your career in administration, customer service, and office support.This is a fantastic opportunity for an experienced Office Assistant / Receptionist who enjoys being at the heart of a busy office, supporting colleagues, managing administration, and delivering a professional front-of-house experience.As an Office Assistant / Receptionist, you will play a key role in ensuring the smooth day-to-day operation of the office while providing exceptional customer service and administrative support. The successful Office Assistant / Receptionist will work closely with teams across Europe and utilise Microsoft 365 tools to support communication and business operations.If you are a customer-focused Office Assistant / Receptionist seeking a varied position where your organisational and administration skills can make a real impact, we would be delighted to hear from you.To apply, please send your CV in English and in Word format to Thomas.languagematters is acting as an employment agency in relation to this vacancy.