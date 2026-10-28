Operations Advisor | Swedish & Norwegian

Fluency in spoken and written English, Swedish and Norwegian is essential.Ability to work as part of a team and on an individual basisCustomer Service orientatedGood Communication SkillsGood Interpersonal SkillsFlexibleSelf-motivatedConscientiousAttention to detailOrganisedConflict resolution skillsProblem solving skillsPrevious claims experience (advantageous)Experience of complaint handlingEducated to an acceptable level country specific