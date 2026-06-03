Dutch speaking interim Communications Assistant at the European Commission
Posted on June 3, 2026
The Hague
English, Dutch
40 hours per week
Posted on June 3, 2026
About this role
We are the exclusive recruiters for the interim positions at the Directorate-General for Communication (DG COMM), which operates as part of the European Commission Representation in the Netherlands. DG COMM is responsible for informing the Dutch media and public about European Commission activities, policies and priorities, while also reporting on public opinion and developments in the Netherlands back to Brussels.
They are now looking for a Communications Assistant to join them on a temporary maternity cover contract from mid-June 2026 until mid-February 2027. This is a full-time position (40 hours per week), based in The Hague. While the role is primarily office-based, there may be some flexibility for hybrid working arrangements further down the line, subject to agreement with the hiring manager.
You will support the daily management of the organisation’s social media channels and contribute to a wide range of communication activities. This is an excellent opportunity to join a prestigious European institution and gain valuable experience in a dynamic international environment.
Your responsibilities will include:
Profile:
Contract Details:
To apply, please send your CV in English and in Word format to Marie-Anne.
languagematters is acting as an employment agency in relation to this vacancy.
They are now looking for a Communications Assistant to join them on a temporary maternity cover contract from mid-June 2026 until mid-February 2027. This is a full-time position (40 hours per week), based in The Hague. While the role is primarily office-based, there may be some flexibility for hybrid working arrangements further down the line, subject to agreement with the hiring manager.
You will support the daily management of the organisation’s social media channels and contribute to a wide range of communication activities. This is an excellent opportunity to join a prestigious European institution and gain valuable experience in a dynamic international environment.
Your responsibilities will include:
- Editorial planning and coordination of social media activities
- Drafting and publishing engaging content for social media channels
- Basic graphic design and video editing
- Building and maintaining a network of social media experts in the Netherlands
- Supporting project management and public procurement processes
- Coordinating and developing collaborations with influencers
- Assisting press officers in responding to media enquiries
- Monitoring social media trends and identifying opportunities to increase engagement
Profile:
- Required to be fluent in Dutch and English, both written and spoken
- Strong knowledge of the European Union, its institutions, policies and decision-making processes
- Proven professional experience managing social media channels, content creation and digital communications, or equivalent relevant work experience
- Experience drafting content for institutional, public sector or corporate audiences
- Familiarity with social media management tools, content planning and performance monitoring
- Basic design and video editing skills
- Excellent communication, organisational and stakeholder management skills
- Proficiency in MS Office applications (Outlook, Word, Excel, PowerPoint, etc.)
- Able to commute daily to The Hague, Netherlands
Contract Details:
- Temporary maternity cover contract (mid-June 2026 – mid-February 2027)
- Full-time, 40 hours per week (Monday to Friday, 9:00am – 6:00pm)
- Salary: approximately €3,100 gross per month (€17.73 per hour)
- Based in The Hague, Netherlands
To apply, please send your CV in English and in Word format to Marie-Anne.
languagematters is acting as an employment agency in relation to this vacancy.
Requirements
Communications assistant, social media channels, European Union institutions, policies, The Hague
Salary
€3100 per month
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