Executive Assistant - Dutch & English
Posted on April 17, 2026
Schiphol
Dutch, English
40
Posted on April 17, 2026
About this role
For our international client, a global leader in the IT/Software market, we are looking for an Executive Assistant to join their expanding team in Schiphol.
Job Profile for Executive Assistant
Responsibilities will include, but not be limited to:
- Manage and prioritise complex calendars for multiple executives (3 senior managers)
- Coordinate domestic and international travel logistics, including trip preparation
- Prepare and process expense reports for multiple executives
- Organise complex internal and customer meetings and provide on-site support at all-up events, including summits, off-sites, town halls, morale events, and other events as needed
- Manage purchase orders and process invoices
- Ensure compliance with administrative operations policies and procedures
- Prioritise tasks and projects while maintaining company tools, resources, databases, and processes to improve efficiency
- Demonstrate sound judgement, tact, integrity, and professionalism in all transactions
Candidate Profile for Executive Assistant
- Must be fluent in Dutch and English, both written and spoken
- 5+ years of experience as a business support team assistant and/or Executive Assistant in a fast-paced environment
- Experience handling confidential information and advising on the company’s policies related to third-party services and partner engagement
- Proficient in productivity tools, including Outlook, Office suite, SharePoint, OneNote, and Teams
- Strong attention to detail with the ability to meet deadlines, stay flexible, and work independently
- Proactive team player with a can-do attitude and strong cross-team collaboration skills
- Excellent written and verbal communication skills, with discretion in handling sensitive business and personal matters
- Strong planning, organisational, time management, and problem-solving skills, with a track record of executing plans effectively
- Responsive and able to act with appropriate urgency
- Comfortable navigating ambiguity and bringing clarity to uncertain situations
What Our Client Offers
- 27 days of annual leave, including all Dutch public holidays
- Pension plan
- Travel allowance
- Work in a dynamic, international environment
- State-of-the-art technology working experience
- Be part of a team that is changing the world
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