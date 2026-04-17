Executive Assistant - Dutch & English

For our international client, a global leader in the IT/Software market, we are looking for an Executive Assistant to join their expanding team in Schiphol.

Job Profile for Executive Assistant

Responsibilities will include, but not be limited to:

Manage and prioritise complex calendars for multiple executives (3 senior managers)

Coordinate domestic and international travel logistics, including trip preparation

Prepare and process expense reports for multiple executives

Organise complex internal and customer meetings and provide on-site support at all-up events, including summits, off-sites, town halls, morale events, and other events as needed

Manage purchase orders and process invoices

Ensure compliance with administrative operations policies and procedures

Prioritise tasks and projects while maintaining company tools, resources, databases, and processes to improve efficiency

Demonstrate sound judgement, tact, integrity, and professionalism in all transactions

Candidate Profile for Executive Assistant

Must be fluent in Dutch and English, both written and spoken

5+ years of experience as a business support team assistant and/or Executive Assistant in a fast-paced environment

Experience handling confidential information and advising on the company’s policies related to third-party services and partner engagement

Proficient in productivity tools, including Outlook, Office suite, SharePoint, OneNote, and Teams

Strong attention to detail with the ability to meet deadlines, stay flexible, and work independently

Proactive team player with a can-do attitude and strong cross-team collaboration skills

Excellent written and verbal communication skills, with discretion in handling sensitive business and personal matters

Strong planning, organisational, time management, and problem-solving skills, with a track record of executing plans effectively

Responsive and able to act with appropriate urgency

Comfortable navigating ambiguity and bringing clarity to uncertain situations

What Our Client Offers