Dutch speaking HR Assistant

Manage the procedures for selection and recruitment

Database search

Organisation of interviews

Communication with candidates

Drafting of requests for recruitment

Required to be fluent in English and Dutch, both written and spoken

Proven experience in administrative support such as an Office Manager, Secretary or within HR and recruitment support, in a corporate environment

Proficiency in MS Office applications (Outlook, Word, Excel, PowerPoint, etc.) is mandatory

Strong organisational and communication skills

Able to commute daily to Petten, Netherlands

We are the exclusive recruiters for the interim positions at the Joint Research Centre which is the scientific and technical research laboratory of the European Union and part of the European Commission. They are now looking for an HR Assistant to join them on a 6-month temporary contract, working 32 to 40 hours depending on your availability. There is a chance that the contract will be extended and the office is based in Petten, north of Amsterdam. Previous experience in HR is desirable however not necessary, should you have any experience in an administrative support role and if you are eager to learn then we would love to hear from you soon. Training will be given onsite on a 1 on 1 basis and is fully paid.In this role, you will support the team with HR and recruitment and will provide assistance in their day-to-day activities. This is an exciting opportunity to join an institution that provides a truly international working environment.To apply, please send your CV in English and in Word format to Marie-Anne.languagematters is acting as an employment agency in relation to this vacancy.