Dutch speaking HR Assistant
Posted on April 24, 2026
Petten
Dutch, English
32 to 40 hours
Posted on April 24, 2026
About this role
We are the exclusive recruiters for the interim positions at the Joint Research Centre which is the scientific and technical research laboratory of the European Union and part of the European Commission. They are now looking for an HR Assistant to join them on a 6-month temporary contract, working 32 to 40 hours depending on your availability. There is a chance that the contract will be extended and the office is based in Petten, north of Amsterdam. Previous experience in HR is desirable however not necessary, should you have any experience in an administrative support role and if you are eager to learn then we would love to hear from you soon. Training will be given onsite on a 1 on 1 basis and is fully paid.
In this role, you will support the team with HR and recruitment and will provide assistance in their day-to-day activities. This is an exciting opportunity to join an institution that provides a truly international working environment.
Your responsibilities will include:
Profile:
To apply, please send your CV in English and in Word format to Marie-Anne.
languagematters is acting as an employment agency in relation to this vacancy.
In this role, you will support the team with HR and recruitment and will provide assistance in their day-to-day activities. This is an exciting opportunity to join an institution that provides a truly international working environment.
Your responsibilities will include:
- Manage the procedures for selection and recruitment
- Database search
- Organisation of interviews
- Communication with candidates
- Drafting of requests for recruitment
Profile:
- Required to be fluent in English and Dutch, both written and spoken
- Proven experience in administrative support such as an Office Manager, Secretary or within HR and recruitment support, in a corporate environment
- Proficiency in MS Office applications (Outlook, Word, Excel, PowerPoint, etc.) is mandatory
- Strong organisational and communication skills
- Able to commute daily to Petten, Netherlands
To apply, please send your CV in English and in Word format to Marie-Anne.
languagematters is acting as an employment agency in relation to this vacancy.
Requirements
HR assistant, human resources and recruitment support, HR coordinator, EU institution, Petten, JRC, European Commission
Salary
€3100 - €3500 per month
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