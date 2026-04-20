Customer Service Coordinator | German
Posted on April 20, 2026
Almere
English, German
Posted on April 20, 2026
About this role
What will you do?
As a Customer Service Coordinator, you will be a pivotal part of our organization, ensuring the seamless management of service requests for laboratory equipment across hospitals, universities and pharmaceutical organizations in Europe.
Your primary focus will be on customers from the DACH region (Germany, Switzerland, and Austria).
Customer Service Management:
As a Customer Service Coordinator, you will be a pivotal part of our organization, ensuring the seamless management of service requests for laboratory equipment across hospitals, universities and pharmaceutical organizations in Europe.
Your primary focus will be on customers from the DACH region (Germany, Switzerland, and Austria).
Customer Service Management:
- Respond to customer service requests promptly and professionally.
- Create and manage service calls in our King software system.
- Coordinate service visits, ensuring efficient scheduling and communication between customers and engineers (the engineers are based in the UK, France and Germany).
- Arrange all necessary logistics for service visits.
- Verify and process new orders in collaboration with the sales team and customers.
- Accurately enter order data into the King software package.
- Ensure all relevant order information is communicated to the financial department for invoicing purposes.
- Maintain clear and effective communication with customers, providing updates and handling inquiries.
- Coordinate with engineers to ensure they have all necessary information for service visits.
- Liaise with internal departments to ensure smooth processing and delivery of services.
Requirements
Who are you?
- A degree in Business Administration, Logistics, or a related field is preferred.
- Previous experience in planning and a service coordinator customer service role is a must
- Experience in the DACH region market is a must
- Proficiency in German and English (mandatory). Understanding of Dutch is an advantage.
- Experience with King software package or similar ERP systems.
- Proficient in Microsoft Office Suite (Word, Excel, Outlook).
- Excellent organizational and multitasking abilities.
- Strong communication and interpersonal skills.
- Ability to work independently and as part of a team.
- Attention to detail and accuracy in data entry.
Salary
€2800-€3500 per month
The company
Our client provides service on laboratory equipment at hospitals, universities, and pharmaceutical organizations across Europe. Our head office is located in the Netherlands, with additional locations in England, Germany, and France.
The company is around 30 people and growing. It has an informal corporate culture that encourages personal initiative and ideas. The customer service team has 4 people total.
The company is around 30 people and growing. It has an informal corporate culture that encourages personal initiative and ideas. The customer service team has 4 people total.
Application Procedure
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