Administrative Assistant | Dutch | Remote

Our client is a specialized B2B importer and wholesaler that has been importing traditional Spanish food products and delicacies into the Benelux region since 2000. The company supplies a wide range of products to retailers, wholesalers, and the hospitality industry.

The company is small but growing and therefore requires additional support with administrative and operational tasks. The owner is looking for someone who can provide support approximately two days per week in a remote role.

The responsibilities mainly include:



Administrative support



Invoicing



Placing and following up on orders



Creating product listings and product descriptions



Logistical support



Quality documentation and forms



Supporting general office management tasks and new projects



This is a highly varied position within a small and entrepreneurial company, where there may eventually be opportunities to grow into a broader role within the organization.

Preference is given to someone who speaks both Dutch and Spanish, although a professional level of Dutch is considered most important. Most customers are based in the Netherlands and Belgium, while many suppliers are Spanish speaking. Therefore, we are mainly looking for someone who:



Speaks professional and fluent Dutch



Has excellent communication skills, both by phone and email



Works accurately and in a structured manner



Is independent and solution-oriented



Is eager to learn and has a modest attitude



Feels comfortable in an informal and relaxed working environment



Is based in the Netherlands



This is a remote position within the Netherlands. The team collaborates through Teams meetings; the owner herself lives in Spain, and another colleague also works remotely from home.