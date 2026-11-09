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Smart home, weak passwords: What fridge hacks mean for Dutch households

Smart home, weak passwords: What fridge hacks mean for Dutch households

Smart home, weak passwords: What fridge hacks mean for Dutch households

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By Fatma Nur Ozturk

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Smart doorbells, baby monitors and household appliances are becoming increasingly connected to the internet in the Netherlands. But recent cyberattacks across Europe have raised concerns about how secure these everyday devices really are.

Cyberattacks expose risks of connected devices

On November 2, hackers gained access to refrigeration systems of at least 17 businesses in the Netherlands, changing their temperature settings remotely. The affected businesses included butchers, small shops and a frozen food storage facility, according to NOS.

Equipment supplier Danfoss told NOS that the affected systems were connected to unsecured networks and still used default passwords. The attacks were part of a wider series of incidents across Europe, which the EU Agency for Cybersecurity (ENISA) confirmed had been occurring since October 11, 2026.

Although the attacks targeted commercial refrigeration systems, similar security weaknesses can affect household devices. The Dutch National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) has warned that poorly secured internet-connected cameras can allow hackers to access private footage, particularly when default passwords remain unchanged or security updates are missing.

Smart devices becoming more common in Dutch homes

Internet-connected appliances are becoming increasingly common in the Netherlands. According to a 2026 survey by Multiscope, 30 percent of households own at least one smart household appliance, up from 24 percent in 2022. Robot vacuum cleaners, washing machines and dishwashers are among the most popular devices.

Interestingly, 36 percent of owners said they had not specifically looked for smart features when purchasing their appliances. These functions were simply included in the products they bought.

The figures are even higher when other connected technology is included. According to Statistics Netherlands (CBS), 89 percent of residents aged 12 and over had at least one smart device or system at home in 2024, including smart TVs and energy meters. Of those using smart devices, 4 percent reported security or privacy problems, such as hacking or personal data being shared without permission.

How to protect your smart devices from hackers

The Dutch National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) recommends changing default passwords, installing security updates and enabling two-factor authentication where possible. It also advises checking whether devices still receive updates from their manufacturers and disconnecting those that do not need internet access.

Consumers should also consider security before purchasing new devices. According to the Dutch Authority for Consumers and Markets (ACM), retailers must provide information about software updates, compatibility and how personal data is used. Consumers can also expect necessary security updates for a reasonable period.

Stricter European rules are on the way. Under the EU Cyber Resilience Act, new connected products placed on the EU market will have to meet mandatory cybersecurity requirements from December 11, 2027. Manufacturers will also be required to address security vulnerabilities and provide support during their products' expected lifetime.

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Fatma Nur Ozturk
Fatma Nur Ozturk

Editor at IamExpat Media

Fatma Nur is a News Editor at IamExpat with a background in translation, journalism and linguistics. Having called Türkiye, Kosovo, the United States and the Netherlands home, she has developed a fascination with the ways language and culture shape our lives. When she's not exploring stories in the newsroom, she can usually be found on a theatre stage or making music with her orchestra. Her most discerning critic, however, remains her cat, Pars. Read more

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