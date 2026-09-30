9 in 10 people on food aid have to skip meals, Dutch Red Cross warns

Nine out of 10 people receiving Red Cross aid in the Netherlands are cutting back on food or skipping meals altogether as energy and fuel prices mount. A new survey by the charity warns that rising fixed bills are pushing low-income households to the brink.

The growing scale of hidden food poverty in the Netherlands

According to a recent survey by the Dutch Red Cross, 93 percent of households receiving food aid struggle to afford daily groceries due to inflation. A staggering 90 percent report eating less or skipping meals entirely, with 41 percent doing so frequently and 49 percent occasionally. In total, 66 percent of aid recipients say they now buy fewer products than before.

To cushion the impact, the Red Cross has issued nearly 190.000 grocery cards (boodschappenkaarten) in 2026 alone, providing temporary assistance to roughly 18.000 people. The cards provide a weekly allowance of 21,50 euros (around 3 euros per day), giving recipients access to essential food items at local supermarkets.

However, the charity warns that these figures reflect only a fraction of the true scope. Research indicates that up to 450.000 people across the Netherlands live in hidden food poverty. Many unfortunately hold back from seeking official help due to social stigma or fear of losing social benefits.