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9 in 10 people on food aid have to skip meals, Dutch Red Cross warns

9 in 10 people on food aid have to skip meals, Dutch Red Cross warns

Rising Bills Force 9 in 10 Dutch Food Aid Recipients to Skip Meals

Image credit: Dutch_Photos / Shutterstock.com

By Selin Chatzi Ali Oglou

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Nine out of 10 people receiving Red Cross aid in the Netherlands are cutting back on food or skipping meals altogether as energy and fuel prices mount. A new survey by the charity warns that rising fixed bills are pushing low-income households to the brink.

The growing scale of hidden food poverty in the Netherlands

According to a recent survey by the Dutch Red Cross, 93 percent of households receiving food aid struggle to afford daily groceries due to inflation. A staggering 90 percent report eating less or skipping meals entirely, with 41 percent doing so frequently and 49 percent occasionally. In total, 66 percent of aid recipients say they now buy fewer products than before.

To cushion the impact, the Red Cross has issued nearly 190.000 grocery cards (boodschappenkaarten) in 2026 alone, providing temporary assistance to roughly 18.000 people. The cards provide a weekly allowance of 21,50 euros (around 3 euros per day), giving recipients access to essential food items at local supermarkets.

However, the charity warns that these figures reflect only a fraction of the true scope. Research indicates that up to 450.000 people across the Netherlands live in hidden food poverty. Many unfortunately hold back from seeking official help due to social stigma or fear of losing social benefits.

Soaring costs force choice between fuel & food

Households living on or below the social minimum (around 1.600 euros per month for single adults and 2.300 euros for couples) treat groceries as an afterthought once fixed monthly bills are paid. According to the survey, 64 percent of aid recipients struggle to pay their energy bills, leaving little remaining income for basic nutrition.

Transport costs are placing an additional strain on low-income workers. Among aid recipients who own a car (around 37 percent), 92 percent report increased difficulty paying for fuel. Partner organisations report cases of commuters travelling over 50 kilometres for work who are forced to choose between filling their petrol tank or stocking their fridge.

"Many people are not asking "what are we eating tonight" but "whether there is food today"", said Red Cross General Manager Harm Goossens. The charity is calling on the Dutch government to protect vulnerable households from rising living costs, preventing more people from slipping into poverty.

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Selin Chatzi Ali Oglou
Selin Chatzi Ali Oglou

Deputy Editor at IamExpat Media

Selin is an arts and culture editor who has lived in Greece, Türkiye, Italy, the UK, and the Dominican Republic before ultimately settling in the Netherlands. When she is not working on her PhD thesis on the recovery of marginalised voices through cultural memory, she can be found bravely fighting the Dutch headwind on her bike or recharging next to her feline sidekick.Read more

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