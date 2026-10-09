Dutch electricity grid fees could depend on time of use from 2029
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Households in the Netherlands could pay higher electricity grid fees during peak hours from 2029, while using electricity at quieter times could mean savings. The proposal aims to reduce pressure on the Dutch power grid by spreading electricity use throughout the day.
Dutch electricity grid fees to depend on usage & time of day
The Netherlands Authority for Consumers and Markets (ACM) has proposed new electricity grid tariffs from January 1, 2029. Currently, households pay according to their connection capacity, regardless of how much electricity they use or when they use it.
Under the proposal, one-third of the grid fee would remain fixed, while two-thirds would depend on consumption and time of use. Peak and off-peak rates would also vary by season.
The rules would apply to fixed, variable and dynamic energy contracts. They would change grid fees, which account for roughly one-third of electricity bills, not suppliers' electricity prices or taxes.
60 percent of households could save on electricity
ACM estimates that 60 percent of households would pay less. A small apartment could save 100 to 200 euros annually compared with current tariffs.
However, a detached house with a heat pump and electric car could pay 300 to 450 euros more per year, even if its occupants adjust their consumption as much as possible.
Charging electric cars or running washing machines and dishwashers during off-peak hours could help reduce costs.
New tariffs could ease pressure on grid
Grid operators estimate that the changes could reduce household peak demand by around 10 percent, freeing up capacity to connect approximately 700.000 additional homes without immediate grid expansion.
The proposal is still subject to consultation and a final ACM decision. If approved, the tariffs are expected to take effect on January 1, 2029.
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