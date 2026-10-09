Dutch electricity grid fees could depend on time of use from 2029

Households in the Netherlands could pay higher electricity grid fees during peak hours from 2029, while using electricity at quieter times could mean savings. The proposal aims to reduce pressure on the Dutch power grid by spreading electricity use throughout the day.

Dutch electricity grid fees to depend on usage & time of day

The Netherlands Authority for Consumers and Markets (ACM) has proposed new electricity grid tariffs from January 1, 2029. Currently, households pay according to their connection capacity, regardless of how much electricity they use or when they use it.

Under the proposal, one-third of the grid fee would remain fixed, while two-thirds would depend on consumption and time of use. Peak and off-peak rates would also vary by season.

The rules would apply to fixed, variable and dynamic energy contracts. They would change grid fees, which account for roughly one-third of electricity bills, not suppliers' electricity prices or taxes.