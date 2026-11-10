Getting through your first Dutch winter without an energy bill shock
As temperatures start dropping across the Netherlands, many international residents run into the same question sooner or later: why does my heating bill look the way it does and could I be paying less? Between fixed and variable contracts, energy labels and monthly advance payments, the Dutch utility system takes some getting used to. Jens van Overbeek, content marketer at Pararius, the Netherlands' independent rental portal, walks through what actually matters when it comes to managing your winter energy costs.
Understanding your energy label
Most rental homes in the Netherlands are legally required to have a valid energy label when advertised and let, ranging from A++++ at the efficient end down to G at the other. It's easy to focus on the base rent when comparing listings, but the label has a direct bearing on what you'll actually pay once the heating goes on.
Homes with an A or B label tend to have double or triple glazing and sometimes a heat pump or a district heating connection. Gas use in these properties is genuinely low. C- and D-labelled homes have standard insulation and are comfortable enough as long as you're not running the heating around the clock. Anything from E down to G, often older pre-war apartments or historic canal houses, tends to mean single glazing (enkel glas) and use noticeably more gas to stay warm.
The government's sustainability targets mean poorly insulated rentals are gradually disappearing from the market but if you're currently living in one, it's worth keeping a closer eye on your daily consumption.
How the utility advance system works
Unless your contract explicitly states an all-inclusive rent (inclusief huur), you'll usually be paying a monthly advance for gas, electricity and water on top of your rent. That advance is only an estimate, based on the property's historical usage, expected consumption and current tariffs.
At the end of your contract year or by July 1, for service costs specifically, your landlord or provider reconciles what you actually used against what you paid. If you have used less than expected, then you get a refund; use more and you'll owe the difference.
The simplest way to avoid an unpleasant surprise is to note your meter readings on the day you move in, then check your usage on your smart meter (slimme meter) or in your provider's app every so often through the season.
Explore rental properties on Pararius and keep energy efficiency in mind when comparing your options.
Simple fixes that cut heat loss
You don't need to make structural changes to a rented home to cut down on heat loss. A few cheap, non-invasive fixes go a long way.
Reflective radiator foil placed behind radiators on exterior walls reduces heat loss through the wall by reflecting heat back towards the room. Draught-proofing strips, just adhesive strips around loose door frames and window sills, deal with the cold air currents that sneak in around older frames.
If a radiator gurgles or the top stays cold while the bottom heats up, there may be trapped air stopping the water from circulating properly. Bleeding the radiator with a radiator key sorts that out in a couple of minutes. As for the thermostat, Milieu Centraal’s figures are worth knowing: every degree you turn it down cuts your total gas use by roughly 6 to 8 percent and lowering it to 15 degrees celsius overnight saves the average household around 60 euros a year.
These measures are relatively inexpensive, with supplies available at a DIY shop, and together they can meaningfully soften what winter does to your energy bill.
Need trusted guidance on navigating the Dutch rental sector? Pararius is an independent housing platform connecting international renters with verified, professional real estate agencies across the country.