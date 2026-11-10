Getting through your first Dutch winter without an energy bill shock

Understanding your energy label

Most rental homes in the Netherlands are legally required to have a valid energy label when advertised and let, ranging from A++++ at the efficient end down to G at the other. It's easy to focus on the base rent when comparing listings, but the label has a direct bearing on what you'll actually pay once the heating goes on.

Homes with an A or B label tend to have double or triple glazing and sometimes a heat pump or a district heating connection. Gas use in these properties is genuinely low. C- and D-labelled homes have standard insulation and are comfortable enough as long as you're not running the heating around the clock. Anything from E down to G, often older pre-war apartments or historic canal houses, tends to mean single glazing (enkel glas) and use noticeably more gas to stay warm.

The government's sustainability targets mean poorly insulated rentals are gradually disappearing from the market but if you're currently living in one, it's worth keeping a closer eye on your daily consumption.

How the utility advance system works

Unless your contract explicitly states an all-inclusive rent (inclusief huur), you'll usually be paying a monthly advance for gas, electricity and water on top of your rent. That advance is only an estimate, based on the property's historical usage, expected consumption and current tariffs.