More Dutch homeowners invest in house upgrades amid energy crisis

The number of mortgage applications to make homes more sustainable and other home improvements has seen a significant 59 percent jump. With the ongoing energy crisis, many residents in the Netherlands want to reduce their energy bills by improving their homes' energy efficiency.

Spike in mortgage applications for Dutch home improvement

A report by De Hypotheker revealed that March 2026 saw mortgage applications for home improvements increase by 59 percent compared to the previous month. Home improvements include sustainability improvements and other home renovations.

According to the mortgage advisor, this spike is likely due to the energy crisis caused by the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. As uncertainty about energy prices continues, homeowners in the Netherlands are looking to make their homes more energy-efficient.

The thinking behind this is that making a home more sustainable will reduce energy consumption, creating a buffer against rising energy prices. Another bonus is that it raises the value of the home and improves comfort. The tight housing market in the Netherlands also means that homeowners would rather invest in their current home than buy a new house with a higher energy label.