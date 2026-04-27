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Create a trendy and affordable new bathroom with Sanidirect

Create a trendy and affordable new bathroom with Sanidirect

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Are you an expat furnishing your new home and looking for a complete bathroom, toilet, or tiles? At Sanidirect, you will find exactly what you are looking for, right away. With more than 30 showrooms throughout the Netherlands, there is always a showroom near you where you can go for inspiration and expert advice.

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Find the bathroom you are looking for at Sanidirect

At Sanidirect, they believe that a beautiful bathroom should be accessible to everyone, regardless of their budget. You can find fully composed bathrooms, including tiles, starting from 2.750 euros. Of course, you have complete freedom to customise your bathroom to be as luxurious, extensive (and expensive) as you wish.

In Sanidirect’s showrooms, you will discover an extensive range of bathroom furniture, including toilets, faucets, showers, and more. It’s also the right place to go for tiles: from timeless neutral beige tones to a luxurious marble look or trendy travertine.

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Sanidirect keeps a close eye on the latest interior trends. Whether you love a sleek, minimalist design, a warm, natural look with wood accents, or the organic shapes they expect to see everywhere in 2026, Sanidirect offers the products to match. From industrial styles with matte black details to a timeless, bright spa environment, there is always an option that suits your personal style. 

Looking for a specific brand? At Sanidirect, you will find a carefully curated selection of well-known A-brands such as Grohe, Duravit, Villeroy & Boch, and Ben Sanitair, as well as their high-quality private label, Saniselect. 

Direct, professional and tailor-made advice

Sanidirect’s bathroom advisors are happy to help you translate your unique style into a practical layout that fits your budget. Together with you, they will create a mood board with the perfect colour combination and materials that match your wishes. They will create a free, to-scale 3D design so you can see exactly what your new bathroom or toilet will look like. Moreover, you will receive a non-binding quote to take home. 

Sanidirect’s involvement does not stop at picking out the products, however. They think along with you on all fronts: from simply delivering the products to recommending professional installers for complete peace of mind. 

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Why choose Sanidirect?

Sanidirect makes shopping for a new bathroom easy and transparent. Here is what you can expect from Sanidirect:

  • A-brands: A choice of well-known brands such as Grohe, Villeroy & Boch, Ben Sanitair, or their own private label Saniselect.
  • Best price: Complete bathrooms, including tiles, from 2.750 euros.
  • Availability: Are you in a hurry? Many products are available immediately. Within just two weeks, you can enjoy your new bathroom!
  • Certainty: You get at least three years' warranty and lifelong service.
  • No down payment required: You only pay upon delivery.
  • Personal advice: Sanidirect’s advisors speak English and are happy to help you make the right choices.
  • Local entrepreneurs: The showrooms are run by independent entrepreneurs who place a high priority on customer satisfaction. 

Ready for your new bathroom?

Feel free to drop by one of the showrooms to take in the atmosphere and get inspiration for your bathroom. The coffee is ready! If you want to make sure you can speak with an advisor, schedule an appointment at a showroom near you.

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