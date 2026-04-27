Create a trendy and affordable new bathroom with Sanidirect

Are you an expat furnishing your new home and looking for a complete bathroom, toilet, or tiles? At Sanidirect, you will find exactly what you are looking for, right away. With more than 30 showrooms throughout the Netherlands, there is always a showroom near you where you can go for inspiration and expert advice.

Find the bathroom you are looking for at Sanidirect

At Sanidirect, they believe that a beautiful bathroom should be accessible to everyone, regardless of their budget. You can find fully composed bathrooms, including tiles, starting from 2.750 euros. Of course, you have complete freedom to customise your bathroom to be as luxurious, extensive (and expensive) as you wish.

In Sanidirect’s showrooms, you will discover an extensive range of bathroom furniture, including toilets, faucets, showers, and more. It’s also the right place to go for tiles: from timeless neutral beige tones to a luxurious marble look or trendy travertine.

The latest interior trends

Sanidirect keeps a close eye on the latest interior trends. Whether you love a sleek, minimalist design, a warm, natural look with wood accents, or the organic shapes they expect to see everywhere in 2026, Sanidirect offers the products to match. From industrial styles with matte black details to a timeless, bright spa environment, there is always an option that suits your personal style.