IKEA cuts prices on over 1.000 products to lure cautious customers

IKEA Europe has announced it will cut the price of over 1.500 products in September to attract shoppers amid the cost-of-living crisis.

IKEA announces price cuts for September

Swedish budget furniture giant IKEA has announced that it will cut the price of over 1.500 products at branches across Europe this September.

The company said it would invest 1,2 billion euros in price cuts to lure in shoppers who have recently become more careful with money due to the cost-of-living crisis. Declining consumer confidence has impacted the budget company, which has now registered two consecutive years of revenue decline.

"The cost of living is increasing, and it's getting tougher and tougher for many people," Juvencio Maeztu said, according to Reuters. Maetzu is the CEO of Ingka, a holding company based in the Netherlands which operates 411 IKEA branches across 32 countries.