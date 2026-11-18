Your first Dutch winter doesn’t arrive with a bang. It sneaks up on you. A grey week in November, a wind that seems to come straight off the North Sea, and then one night you wake up at 3am wondering why your bedroom feels like a bike shed. If you moved into an unfurnished or semi-furnished (gestoffeerd) rental, there’s a fair chance you grabbed the first duvet you could find in those hectic first weeks. That’s fine. Fixing it is a lot easier than finding the flat was. You just need to know how the Dutch shop for bedding, because it works a little differently from what you might be used to. Forget tog: in the Netherlands, duvets come in seasons In the UK and Ireland, the warmth of a duvet is measured in tog. Walk into a Dutch bedding shop, or browse a Dutch webshop, and you’ll hardly see the word. Duvets here are sold by season instead: Zomerdekbed: a thin summer duvet, for warm nights or people who run hot

Lente/herfst dekbed: the in-between option for spring and autumn

Winterdekbed: the thick one, for cold bedrooms and people who are always cold

4-seizoenen dekbed: the four-season duvet, and the one you’ll find in a lot of Dutch homes Some brands add their own warmth score to the label, but the season is what everyone, shop staff included, actually talks about.

The four-season duvet, explained A four-season duvet (4-seizoenen dekbed) is really two duvets sold as one. There’s a thin summer layer and a slightly thicker layer for spring and autumn. In winter you fasten them together with press studs (drukknopen) along the edges, and you’ve got a winter duvet. Come May, you unbutton them and put one in the cupboard. For newcomers it’s usually the smartest buy. You don’t know yet how cold your place gets, whether your landlord’s idea of insulation matches yours, or how hard you’ll be willing to push the thermostat once the energy bill lands. One purchase covers all of it. If you want to compare options, HBeds, a family bed shop in Gouda, keeps an updated overview of the best 4-seizoenen dekbed models, from down to synthetic, with what each one suits. The downside? Two layers buttoned together can feel a bit thicker and stiffer than a single proper winter duvet. If you’re always cold, a dedicated winter duvet (winterdekbed) may still be the better choice. Dutch duvet sizes (and why “king size” won’t get you far) Dutch sizes are given in centimetres, width first, then length. And because the Dutch are famously tall, beds of 210 or 220 cm long are completely normal here. Your duvet has to follow.

These are the sizes you’ll come across: 1-persoons (single): 140x200 or 140x220

2-persoons (double): 200x200 or 200x220

Lits-jumeaux (wide double): 240x200 or 240x220

Extra wide: 260x200 or 260x220 Two rules of thumb. For length, pick 200 cm if your bed is 200 cm long and 220 cm if it’s 210 or 220 cm. For width, go roughly 50 to 80 cm wider than your mattress, so the duvet still covers you when you turn over. Couples tend to underestimate this. Sharing a 160 or 180 cm wide bed puts you in wide double (lits-jumeaux) territory, and a dekbed 240x200 is the usual pick for a bed of standard length (go for 240x220 if yours is extra long). It also ends most nightly duvet wars before they start. One more thing: your duvet cover (dekbedovertrek) has to match the size of your duvet exactly. And don’t bother looking for a flat top sheet. Most Dutch beds just have a fitted sheet (hoeslaken) and a duvet in a cover, and that’s it.