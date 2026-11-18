Zomer, 4-seizoenen or winter? How to choose a duvet in the Netherlands
Your first Dutch winter doesn’t arrive with a bang. It sneaks up on you. A grey week in November, a wind that seems to come straight off the North Sea, and then one night you wake up at 3am wondering why your bedroom feels like a bike shed.
If you moved into an unfurnished or semi-furnished (gestoffeerd) rental, there’s a fair chance you grabbed the first duvet you could find in those hectic first weeks. That’s fine. Fixing it is a lot easier than finding the flat was. You just need to know how the Dutch shop for bedding, because it works a little differently from what you might be used to.
Forget tog: in the Netherlands, duvets come in seasons
In the UK and Ireland, the warmth of a duvet is measured in tog. Walk into a Dutch bedding shop, or browse a Dutch webshop, and you’ll hardly see the word. Duvets here are sold by season instead:
- Zomerdekbed: a thin summer duvet, for warm nights or people who run hot
- Lente/herfst dekbed: the in-between option for spring and autumn
- Winterdekbed: the thick one, for cold bedrooms and people who are always cold
- 4-seizoenen dekbed: the four-season duvet, and the one you’ll find in a lot of Dutch homes
Some brands add their own warmth score to the label, but the season is what everyone, shop staff included, actually talks about.
The four-season duvet, explained
A four-season duvet (4-seizoenen dekbed) is really two duvets sold as one. There’s a thin summer layer and a slightly thicker layer for spring and autumn. In winter you fasten them together with press studs (drukknopen) along the edges, and you’ve got a winter duvet. Come May, you unbutton them and put one in the cupboard.
For newcomers it’s usually the smartest buy. You don’t know yet how cold your place gets, whether your landlord’s idea of insulation matches yours, or how hard you’ll be willing to push the thermostat once the energy bill lands. One purchase covers all of it. If you want to compare options, HBeds, a family bed shop in Gouda, keeps an updated overview of the best 4-seizoenen dekbed models, from down to synthetic, with what each one suits.
The downside? Two layers buttoned together can feel a bit thicker and stiffer than a single proper winter duvet. If you’re always cold, a dedicated winter duvet (winterdekbed) may still be the better choice.
Dutch duvet sizes (and why “king size” won’t get you far)
Dutch sizes are given in centimetres, width first, then length. And because the Dutch are famously tall, beds of 210 or 220 cm long are completely normal here. Your duvet has to follow.
These are the sizes you’ll come across:
- 1-persoons (single): 140x200 or 140x220
- 2-persoons (double): 200x200 or 200x220
- Lits-jumeaux (wide double): 240x200 or 240x220
- Extra wide: 260x200 or 260x220
Two rules of thumb. For length, pick 200 cm if your bed is 200 cm long and 220 cm if it’s 210 or 220 cm. For width, go roughly 50 to 80 cm wider than your mattress, so the duvet still covers you when you turn over.
Couples tend to underestimate this. Sharing a 160 or 180 cm wide bed puts you in wide double (lits-jumeaux) territory, and a dekbed 240x200 is the usual pick for a bed of standard length (go for 240x220 if yours is extra long). It also ends most nightly duvet wars before they start.
One more thing: your duvet cover (dekbedovertrek) has to match the size of your duvet exactly. And don’t bother looking for a flat top sheet. Most Dutch beds just have a fitted sheet (hoeslaken) and a duvet in a cover, and that’s it.
Down, synthetic or wool?
The filling decides how warm, how heavy and how easy to wash your duvet is.
Down (dons) is light, warm and breathes well, and a good down duvet lasts for years. Check the label for the percentage of down versus feathers (veren): the more down, the lighter and fluffier it is. Goose down (ganzendons) is generally finer than duck down (eendendons), and priced accordingly.
Synthetic (synthetisch) duvets are cheaper and in most cases machine washable at 60 degrees celsius. That makes them a popular choice for people with a dust mite allergy, since regular hot washes are the advice you’ll hear again and again.
Wool (wol) is a classic in the Netherlands, with wool from the island of Texel as the best known. Wool handles moisture well, so it suits people who get hot and clammy at night but don’t want to freeze either.
If you’re a really warm sleeper, look out for duvets labelled verkoelend (cooling), often made with Tencel.
A few Dutch habits worth knowing
Plenty of Dutch people keep the bedroom heating off and sleep with the window slightly open (op een kier). Part of it is habit, part of it is ventilation: Dutch houses can get damp, and fresh air helps. If you decide to join in, your duvet is doing all the work, so choose accordingly.
It also pays to feel a duvet before you buy it. Most bedding shops are happy to let you, and some go further: HBeds, for example, offers free sleep advice in its showroom in Gouda.
Your Dutch bedding vocabulary
- dekbed: duvet
- dekbedovertrek: duvet cover
- hoeslaken: fitted sheet
- hoofdkussen: pillow
- kussensloop: pillowcase
- dons/veren: down/feathers
- drukknopen: press studs
- 4-seizoenen: four-season
Get the duvet right and a Dutch winter is actually rather cosy. Get it wrong and you’ll be sleeping in a hoodie until March.