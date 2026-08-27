European Sleeper to link Amsterdam and Brussels with Scandinavia
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Dutch-Belgian rail company European Sleeper has announced plans to connect Amsterdam and Brussels with Copenhagen and Malmö from April 2028.
Night train to link the Netherlands with Denmark and Sweden
Together with German rail company RDC, European Sleeper plans to run a new night train from Brussels and Amsterdam to Copenhagen and Malmö. The new service, “European Sleeper’s first route to Scandinavia”, is set to hit the tracks in April 2028.
The train will depart from Brussels at 7pm, making stops in Amsterdam and Copenhagen before arriving at its destination in Malmö at around 10am the next morning. Ticket prices for the route are still being worked out, but according to European Sleeper co-founder Chris Engelsman, “you should expect prices between 60 and 80 euros”, reports Het Parool.
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Scandinavia to become more accessible
According to the international rail company, the Brussels-Malmö connection would allow cities in northern Europe to become “directly accessible”. It will also be easier for Dutch travellers to reach Stockholm and Oslo from Malmö, and for those coming from Scandinavia to reach London and Paris.
European Sleeper and RDC will submit the formal application for the route in April next year. In September, European Sleeper is launching a route connecting Brussels and Milan, with stops in Breda and Eindhoven being added from December.
“Our network is growing rapidly and Scandinavia is a logical next step,” said Engelsman in a press release. “Together with RDC, we can create a night train service that connects the Benelux directly with Copenhagen and Malmö, thereby making a new part of Europe accessible via a comfortable overnight journey.”
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