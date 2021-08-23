Win a voucher for delicious, home-delivered Christmas groceries

This competition is now closed. Thank you very much to all our participants. As usual, the Lindenhoff competition received an overwhelming amount of entries, and it was very hard to pick the winning forms. Our four winners, who will each be receiving a 50-euro voucher to spend in the Lindenhoff webshop, are Djunah Lionarons, Sandra Hopkins-van Beurden, Marcelo Chiminazzo and Rocio Huacuz. Congratulations to our winners! Remember to keep an eye on your emails for information on how to claim your prize.

In cooperation with Lindenhoff, IamExpat is giving away four 50-euro shopping vouchers for the exquisitely stocked Lindenhoff webshop. Have the most gorgeous products delivered to you right in time for Christmas dinner! To participate, fill in the form at the bottom of the page, and let us know why you would like to win! Produced with love With the holidays finally coming up, Lindenhoff is offering you a special treat to transform your Christmas into an even more memorable, joyful and culinary experience with your family and friends. Lindenhoff root their beliefs in their two fundamental starting points: exceptional quality and excellent flavour. They are convinced that the best food is produced with love, staying close to both nature and the people who work hard to make truly good products.

Christmas with Lindenhoff Lindenhoff offers a wide range of fresh products for a memorable Christmas dinner, like tender turkey, fresh venison, seasonal beetroot varieties, specialty mushrooms, winter cheeses, hearty chestnuts, crusty bread and more. Add a bottle of fine bubbles to your shopping basket to make your dinner extra festive! Shopping with a voucher The Lindenhoff shopping vouchers enable you to order any of the goodies from the Lindenhoff Farm. The minimum spending amount at the Lindenhoff Farm webshop is 45 euros. If you can’t decide what to order with your voucher, the Lindenhoff Farm also offers pre-selected products. [gallery-render]Your gallery with be rendered here[/gallery-render] Home-delivered, high-quality groceries with Lindenhoff Discover the authentic fresh produce and premium meat specialties from Lindenhoff Farm for an extra special Christmas dinner.