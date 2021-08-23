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Win a voucher for delicious, home-delivered Christmas groceries

Win a voucher for delicious, home-delivered Christmas groceries

Win a voucher for delicious, home-delivered Christmas groceries

Competition closed

This competition is now closed.

Thank you very much to all our participants. As usual, the Lindenhoff competition received an overwhelming amount of entries, and it was very hard to pick the winning forms.

Our four winners, who will each be receiving a 50-euro voucher to spend in the Lindenhoff webshop, are Djunah Lionarons, Sandra Hopkins-van Beurden, Marcelo Chiminazzo and Rocio Huacuz.

Congratulations to our winners! Remember to keep an eye on your emails for information on how to claim your prize.

 

In cooperation with Lindenhoff, IamExpat is giving away four 50-euro shopping vouchers for the exquisitely stocked Lindenhoff webshop. Have the most gorgeous products delivered to you right in time for Christmas dinner!

To participate, fill in the form at the bottom of the page, and let us know why you would like to win!

Produced with love

With the holidays finally coming up, Lindenhoff is offering you a special treat to transform your Christmas into an even more memorable, joyful and culinary experience with your family and friends.

Lindenhoff root their beliefs in their two fundamental starting points: exceptional quality and excellent flavour. They are convinced that the best food is produced with love, staying close to both nature and the people who work hard to make truly good products.

Christmas with Lindenhoff

Lindenhoff offers a wide range of fresh products for a memorable Christmas dinner, like tender turkey, fresh venison, seasonal beetroot varieties, specialty mushrooms, winter cheeses, hearty chestnuts, crusty bread and more.

Add a bottle of fine bubbles to your shopping basket to make your dinner extra festive!

Shopping with a voucher

The Lindenhoff shopping vouchers enable you to order any of the goodies from the Lindenhoff Farm. The minimum spending amount at the Lindenhoff Farm webshop is 45 euros. If you can’t decide what to order with your voucher, the Lindenhoff Farm also offers pre-selected products.

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Home-delivered, high-quality groceries with Lindenhoff

Discover the authentic fresh produce and premium meat specialties from Lindenhoff Farm for an extra special Christmas dinner.

Lindenhoff is a family business, supplying products of the highest quality to consumers and restaurateurs since 1989. They never stop focusing on their mission: making food with authentic flavour available to everyone.

Lindenhoff believes in real food, authentic flavours and personal, reliable customer service. Their carefully selected products are of superior quality, curated from experience and skills that have been passed down through generations.

Exceptional quality

Every single product on offer has been personally selected because of its exceptional quality. The assortment includes fine meats, fresh fruits and vegetables and exquisite, mostly raw-milk, cheeses.

Lindenhoff also cooperates with hand-picked partners who complement their range with natural wines, seasonal game-cuts and a selection of fish.

Choose your favourites out of more than 800 organically-sourced products, and have your selection delivered straight to your doorstep anywhere in the Netherlands (except for the Dutch islands and "Zeeuws"-Flanders) for only 3,95 euros.

Environmentally conscious

Lindenhoff specialises in top quality meat, and most of their cattle are carefully raised right on the farm and meadows around Baambrugge.

Traditional production methods, animal welfare and environmental consciousness are key at the farm, ensuring that you know where your food comes from and that everything from animal to fruit produce is handled with love and care.

The winners will be announced on the closing date (December 19, 2017). Each winner will receive one voucher.

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