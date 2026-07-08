Home
Lifestyle
Freebies & Giveaways
Win tickets to a premiere of a play about the fight for visibility and protection in the queer community

Win tickets to a premiere of a play about the fight for visibility and protection in the queer community

Win tickets to a premiere of a play about the fight for visibility and protection in the queer community

Closing Date:

IamExpat is offering two pairs of tickets to the upcoming Dutch premiere of a play at ITA about the fight for visibility and protection in the queer community. Enter to be in with a chance of winning! 

To participate, fill in the form below and tell us why you think you should win!

You could be one of many lucky winners

  • Where: Rabozaal, Internationaal Theater Amsterdam, Leidseplein 26, Amsterdam
  • When: Thursday, July 30 at 8pm - premiere with English surtitles
  • Number of pairs of tickets available: 2 
  • Find out more on the ITA website

Witness a powerful performance that tells the story of a Pride revolution of our time

New York, 1969. In a bar full of music, colour and tension, frustration within the queer community erupts into the Stonewall riots: a moment that becomes the starting point of an international struggle for equal rights and visibility.

More than 50 years later, that history is far from over. In Wachten op Marsha, the past is not only remembered but mirrored against the present, where queer rights are once again under pressure and safety cannot be taken for granted.

The story

In Wachten op Marsha, a group of queer activists prepares a radical action during World Pride 2026. They aim to draw attention to rising violence, exclusion and political pressure on the queer community. What begins as a shared mission slowly turns into a tension between ideals and strategy.

Under the leadership of Marvan, the leader of a group of queer activists, the question grows of how far one may go in the fight for visibility and protection. When does activism need to become sharply focused, and when does it risk losing itself?

About Raymi Sambo Maakt

Raymi Sambo Maakt creates performances, podcasts and films about urgent social issues from an intercultural and queer perspective. Their earlier work includes Wie is er bang voor Sylvana and other productions that centre voices often left unheard.

Enter to win

Participate in our giveaway, and you could win a pair of tickets to the premiere on July 30. Find out more about the event on the Internationaal Theatre website (in English) or on the Raymi Sambo Maakt website (in Dutch).

More Giveaways

Running

Win tickets to see Dylan Moran's live stand-up comedy show

Closing Date:
Running

Win a moving kit from Windmill Forwarding

Closing Date:
Never miss a thing!Sign up for our weekly newsletters with important news stories, expat events and special offers.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
follow us for regular updates:

WHAT’S ON

Travel to another language with Taalhuis Amsterdam this summer!
-
Gerard Doustraat 220, 1073 XB
The Little Big Things at the Royal Theatre Carré
-
Royal Theatre Carré, Amstel 115 /125, 1018 XR Amsterdam
IamExpat Webinar: What Every Woman Needs to Know About Her Hormones
Online
Master pianist Ronald Brautigam plays Mozart at the Concertgebouw
Concertgebouw Main Hall, Concertgebouwplein 10, 1071 LN
See all events
You might be interested in
Events in the NetherlandsSightseeing & attractionsAbout the NetherlandsDutch cities
For expats of all colours, shapes and sizes
Explore
About us
More IamExpat
Privacy
Never miss a thing!Sign up for expat events, news & offers, delivered once a week.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
© 2026 IamExpat Media B.V.