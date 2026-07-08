Win tickets to a premiere of a play about the fight for visibility and protection in the queer community
Win tickets to a premiere of a play about the fight for visibility and protection in the queer community
IamExpat is offering two pairs of tickets to the upcoming Dutch premiere of a play at ITA about the fight for visibility and protection in the queer community. Enter to be in with a chance of winning!
To participate, fill in the form below and tell us why you think you should win!
You could be one of many lucky winners
- Where: Rabozaal, Internationaal Theater Amsterdam, Leidseplein 26, Amsterdam
- When: Thursday, July 30 at 8pm - premiere with English surtitles
- Number of pairs of tickets available: 2
- Find out more on the ITA website
Witness a powerful performance that tells the story of a Pride revolution of our time
New York, 1969. In a bar full of music, colour and tension, frustration within the queer community erupts into the Stonewall riots: a moment that becomes the starting point of an international struggle for equal rights and visibility.
More than 50 years later, that history is far from over. In Wachten op Marsha, the past is not only remembered but mirrored against the present, where queer rights are once again under pressure and safety cannot be taken for granted.
The story
In Wachten op Marsha, a group of queer activists prepares a radical action during World Pride 2026. They aim to draw attention to rising violence, exclusion and political pressure on the queer community. What begins as a shared mission slowly turns into a tension between ideals and strategy.
Under the leadership of Marvan, the leader of a group of queer activists, the question grows of how far one may go in the fight for visibility and protection. When does activism need to become sharply focused, and when does it risk losing itself?
About Raymi Sambo Maakt
Raymi Sambo Maakt creates performances, podcasts and films about urgent social issues from an intercultural and queer perspective. Their earlier work includes Wie is er bang voor Sylvana and other productions that centre voices often left unheard.
Enter to win
Participate in our giveaway, and you could win a pair of tickets to the premiere on July 30. Find out more about the event on the Internationaal Theatre website (in English) or on the Raymi Sambo Maakt website (in Dutch).