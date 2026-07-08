Win tickets to a premiere of a play about the fight for visibility and protection in the queer community

IamExpat is offering two pairs of tickets to the upcoming Dutch premiere of a play at ITA about the fight for visibility and protection in the queer community. Enter to be in with a chance of winning!

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Where: Rabozaal, Internationaal Theater Amsterdam, Leidseplein 26, Amsterdam

When: Thursday, July 30 at 8pm - premiere with English surtitles

Number of pairs of tickets available: 2

Find out more on the ITA website

Witness a powerful performance that tells the story of a Pride revolution of our time

New York, 1969. In a bar full of music, colour and tension, frustration within the queer community erupts into the Stonewall riots: a moment that becomes the starting point of an international struggle for equal rights and visibility.

More than 50 years later, that history is far from over. In Wachten op Marsha, the past is not only remembered but mirrored against the present, where queer rights are once again under pressure and safety cannot be taken for granted.