Win a moving kit from Windmill Forwarding
Image credit: Windmill Forwarding
Win a moving kit from Windmill Forwarding
Are you planning to move house in 2026 in the Netherlands? Then why not enter our giveaway, where you'll have a chance to win handy supplies to help you with your move!
IamExpat, in partnership with Windmill Forwarding, is giving away a moving kit!
IamExpat readers have the chance to enter this giveaway from July 7 - August 31, and the winners will be announced in early September! Three winners will be handpicked during the first week of September 2026.
What can I win?
Each winner will receive:
- 30 pink Windmill Forwarding moving boxes (equivalent to 2.5 cubic metres of moving volume)
- Bubble wrap
- Packing paper
- Markers
Participants who book an international move with Windmill Forwarding will also receive a 5 percent discount.
About Windmill Forwarding
Windmill Forwarding are specialists in overseas relocations, providing complete door-to-door overseas moving solutions. They organise groupage services to more than 15 countries. They operate a strong network of trusted local moving partners, both at the origin and the client's destination. Windmill Forwarding is a FIDI-certified international mover.
Enter to win
Enter the giveaway for a chance to win this fantastic moving kit from Windmill Forwarding! After the closing date, make sure to check the spam folder of your email inbox in case you're a winner and a message from us is waiting for you there!