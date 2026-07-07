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Win a moving kit from Windmill Forwarding

Win a moving kit from Windmill Forwarding

Image credit: Windmill Forwarding

Win a moving kit from Windmill Forwarding

Closing Date:

Are you planning to move house in 2026 in the Netherlands? Then why not enter our giveaway, where you'll have a chance to win handy supplies to help you with your move!

IamExpat, in partnership with Windmill Forwarding, is giving away a moving kit!

IamExpat readers have the chance to enter this giveaway from July 7 - August 31, and the winners will be announced in early September! Three winners will be handpicked during the first week of September 2026.

What can I win?

Each winner will receive:

  • 30 pink Windmill Forwarding moving boxes (equivalent to 2.5 cubic metres of moving volume)
  • Bubble wrap
  • Packing paper
  • Markers

Participants who book an international move with Windmill Forwarding will also receive a 5 percent discount.

Windmill Forwarding Moving Boxes

About Windmill Forwarding

Windmill Forwarding are specialists in overseas relocations, providing complete door-to-door overseas moving solutions. They organise groupage services to more than 15 countries. They operate a strong network of trusted local moving partners, both at the origin and the client's destination. Windmill Forwarding is a FIDI-certified international mover.

Enter to win

Enter the giveaway for a chance to win this fantastic moving kit from Windmill Forwarding! After the closing date, make sure to check the spam folder of your email inbox in case you're a winner and a message from us is waiting for you there!

Windmill Forwarding Shipping

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