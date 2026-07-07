Win a moving kit from Windmill Forwarding

Are you planning to move house in 2026 in the Netherlands? Then why not enter our giveaway, where you'll have a chance to win handy supplies to help you with your move!

IamExpat, in partnership with Windmill Forwarding, is giving away a moving kit!

IamExpat readers have the chance to enter this giveaway from July 7 - August 31, and the winners will be announced in early September! Three winners will be handpicked during the first week of September 2026.

What can I win?

Each winner will receive: