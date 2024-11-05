Win VIP tickets to Classical Christmas featuring Jan Vayne
Win VIP tickets to Classical Christmas featuring Jan Vayne
Competition closed
Don’t miss our future competitions: Sign up for our weekly newsletters and join us on Facebook to stay informed.
Congratulations!
The winners are: Oscar Alvarado and Lauren Watson.
IamExpat is giving away two pairs of VIP tickets to Classical Christmas featuring Jan Vayne, accompanied by the Bach Orchestra and Choir of the Netherlands.
To be in with a chance of winning, complete the form below and tell us: what, in your opinion, is the best classical piece of all time? Also, if you won tickets, in which of the concert venues below would you most like to attend the concert?
Enter to enjoy amazing classical music with free VIP tickets
Enter to have a chance of winning! You could be one of the lucky winners!
Which concert?
Classical Christmas featuring Jan Vayne (December 13 - 24, 2024)
Where?
The concerts take place in a selection of the most renowned venues in the Netherlands including the Concertgebouw in Amsterdam, Laurenskerk in Rotterdam, Grote Kerk in The Hague, Hieronymus Bosch Arts Centre in Den Bosch, AFAS Theatre in Leusden, Martinikerk in Groningen and more.
Number of pairs of tickets available for each concert
There are two pairs of VIP tickets on offer. You can also find out more about these performances on the Beleefklassiek website.
About the concert
Famous Christmas carols are interspersed with a unique fusion of the two most famous works that Vivaldi composed: Gloria in D and "Winter" from The Four Seasons. Listen to tender music with melancholic sounds and Christmas classics from world-famous composers, with Jan Vayne playing beautiful improvisations. During this concert, the musicians will bring the true Christmas spirit to you.
Jan Vayne is a popular Dutch classical pianist who has crossed boundaries into diverse musical styles. He is praised for giving entertaining and varied concerts, and recording many best-selling albums, even a trance album with world-famous Dutch DJ Armin van Buuren.
Performance dates 2024
When you enter the giveaway, let us know the date and venue of your choice. Here's an overview of the concert dates:
- Den Bosch, Jheronimus Bosch Art Center, Sunday, December 8, 2024, 1.30pm
- Elburg, Grote Kerk, Friday, December 13, 2024, 7.30pm
- Rotterdam, Laurenskerk, Saturday, December 14, 2024, 7.30pm
- Nijmegen, Stevenskerk, Sunday, December 15, 2024, 1.30pm
- Utrecht, Jacobikerk, Tuesday, December 17, 2024, 7.30pm
- Leusden, AFAS Theater, Wednesday, December 18, 2024, 3.15pm*
- Leusden, AFAS Theater, Wednesday, December 18, 2024, 7pm*
- Leusden, AFAS Theater, Thursday, December 19, 2024, 7pm*
- Zwolle, Academiehuis, Friday, December 20, 2024, 7.30pm
- Leusden, AFAS Theater, Saturday, December 21, 2024, 7pm*
- Groningen, Martinikerk, Monday, December 23, 2024, 7.30pm
- Amsterdam, Het Concertgebouw, Tuesday, December 24, 2024, 3.15pm
* Free masterclass before the concert
Discount for participants
If you're not one of the lucky winners, you can still take advantage of a big discount when you book your tickets via IamExpat. Regular tickets for the performances cost 90 euros, but for IamExpat readers, there's a special price of 39,95 euros!
Book your tickets on the Beleefklassiek website using the code EXPAT to get this great discount. Reserve your tickets now!
Prices shown are excluding the 6,95-euro service costs and surtax of 5 euros for concerts at the AFAS Theatre and the Concertgebouw.
After the closing date has passed, make sure to check your junk / spam email folder in case you are a winner and our email has ended up there!