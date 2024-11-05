Win VIP tickets to Classical Christmas featuring Jan Vayne

IamExpat is giving away two pairs of VIP tickets to Classical Christmas featuring Jan Vayne, accompanied by the Bach Orchestra and Choir of the Netherlands. To be in with a chance of winning, complete the form below and tell us: what, in your opinion, is the best classical piece of all time? Also, if you won tickets, in which of the concert venues below would you most like to attend the concert? Enter to enjoy amazing classical music with free VIP tickets Enter to have a chance of winning! You could be one of the lucky winners! Which concert? Classical Christmas featuring Jan Vayne (December 13 - 24, 2024)

Where? The concerts take place in a selection of the most renowned venues in the Netherlands including the Concertgebouw in Amsterdam, Laurenskerk in Rotterdam, Grote Kerk in The Hague, Hieronymus Bosch Arts Centre in Den Bosch, AFAS Theatre in Leusden, Martinikerk in Groningen and more. Number of pairs of tickets available for each concert There are two pairs of VIP tickets on offer. You can also find out more about these performances on the Beleefklassiek website. About the concert Famous Christmas carols are interspersed with a unique fusion of the two most famous works that Vivaldi composed: Gloria in D and "Winter" from The Four Seasons. Listen to tender music with melancholic sounds and Christmas classics from world-famous composers, with Jan Vayne playing beautiful improvisations. During this concert, the musicians will bring the true Christmas spirit to you. Jan Vayne is a popular Dutch classical pianist who has crossed boundaries into diverse musical styles. He is praised for giving entertaining and varied concerts, and recording many best-selling albums, even a trance album with world-famous Dutch DJ Armin van Buuren.

When you enter the giveaway, let us know the date and venue of your choice. Here's an overview of the concert dates: Den Bosch, Jheronimus Bosch Art Center, Sunday, December 8, 2024, 1.30pm

Sunday, December 8, 2024, 1.30pm Elburg, Grote Kerk, Friday, December 13, 2024, 7.30pm

Friday, December 13, 2024, 7.30pm Rotterdam, Laurenskerk, Saturday, December 14, 2024, 7.30pm

Saturday, December 14, 2024, 7.30pm Nijmegen, Stevenskerk, Sunday, December 15, 2024, 1.30pm

Sunday, December 15, 2024, 1.30pm Utrecht, Jacobikerk, Tuesday, December 17, 2024, 7.30pm

Tuesday, December 17, 2024, 7.30pm Leusden, AFAS Theater, Wednesday, December 18, 2024, 3.15pm*

Wednesday, December 18, 2024, 3.15pm* Leusden, AFAS Theater, Wednesday, December 18, 2024, 7pm*

Wednesday, December 18, 2024, 7pm* Leusden, AFAS Theater, Thursday, December 19, 2024, 7pm*

Thursday, December 19, 2024, 7pm* Zwolle, Academiehuis, Friday, December 20, 2024, 7.30pm

Friday, December 20, 2024, 7.30pm Leusden, AFAS Theater, Saturday, December 21, 2024, 7pm*

Saturday, December 21, 2024, 7pm* Groningen, Martinikerk, Monday, December 23, 2024, 7.30pm

