Win two day-tickets for AFFR

Closing Date:

IamExpat offers two day-tickets for Architecture Film Festival Rotterdam 2011 (AFFR), worth 25 euros each.

To participate, make a comment below and tell us which day you would like to attend and why.

Details

  • City: Rotterdam
  • Venue: LantarenVenster
  • Date: October 6-9
  • More information: here

About the festival

AFFR, the biennial festival for films concerning urbanism and architecture, takes place this year for the sixth time in Rotterdam. A very diverse, four-day (October 6-9) programme featuring 100 movies, shorts and documentaries about glamour architects. Sidekicks include talkshows, debates, lectures and (bike)tours. For the first time, "the best of AFFR 2011" will be screened simultaneously in the city of Groningen.

Architecture film festival Rotterdam 2011 Flyer

