Win two copies of 'Cycle Chic: The Book'

IamExpat offers two copies of "Cycle Chic: The Book" by Mikael Colville-Andersen.

To participate, make a comment below and tell us why you would like to have the book!

About the book

The Cycle Chic book is a selection of photographs of chic cyclists by Mikael Colville-Andersen, founder of the original Cycle Chic blog and the entire Cycle Chic Republic, including the Amsterdam Cycle Chic. The book compiles photos not only from bicycle capitals of the world such as Copenhagen and Amsterdam, but also from many other cities.

With colourful images, Mikael takes you around the globe and shows you how people enjoy cycling in the cities while looking fashionable at the same time. He sees Cycle Chic as street photography, documenting the return of the bicycle to the urban landscape.

Photos from: Amsterdam Cycle Chic blog

