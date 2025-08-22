Win tickets for IFFR Opening Night and After Party 2026
Perhaps you've been meaning to attend the International Film Festival Rotterdam (IFFR), but missed it in previous years. Always wanted to catch the vibe of a world premiere, but never had the chance? Or just want to boogie at the after-party? IamExpat is offering one pair of tickets for the IFFR opening night and after-party!
Take your chance and participate by leaving a comment below to tell us why you’d like to attend this exclusive event.
IFFR 2026 competition details
- City: Rotterdam
- Location: De Doelen Rotterdam
- Date: Thursday, January 29, 2026
- Time: 8.15pm
- More information on the IFFR website
Providence and the Guitar
The 55th edition of IFFR begins with the romantic and witty fable Providence and the Guitar, the festival’s opening film.
This fourth feature by João Nicolau is freely inspired by Robert Louis Stevenson’s eponymous novel, and follows Leon and Elvira, two 19th-century performers trying to keep their stage careers afloat. Caught between moody police officers, rival performers and small and cheeky demons, with a little help from new friends they encountered along the way, Leon and Elvira must find the strength to keep believing in their art.
General audiences are warmly invited to join the Opening Night Party in de Doelen following the opening film. The evening promises to be vibrant, with live DJ acts and plenty of excitement to kick off the festival in style. Check out the IFFR website for more details.
IFFR 2026
International Rotterdam Film Festival (IFFR) is a leading international film festival with a year-round programme dedicated to supporting new and adventurous filmmaking talent from around the world. With the 55th edition of IFFR just around the corner, taking place from January 29 to February 8, 2026, the city of Rotterdam will once again come alive as a destination for film lovers and professionals alike. Buy your tickets on the IFFR website.
Enter to win
Enter the giveaway to be in with a chance of winning tickets to the IFFR opening night and afterparty. The closing date is January 23, 2026. Check your spam folder in case you are a winner and have an email from IFFR waiting for you there!