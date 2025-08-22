Perhaps you've been meaning to attend the International Film Festival Rotterdam (IFFR), but missed it in previous years. Always wanted to catch the vibe of a world premiere, but never had the chance? Or just want to boogie at the after-party? IamExpat is offering one pair of tickets for the IFFR opening night and after-party!

Take your chance and participate by leaving a comment below to tell us why you’d like to attend this exclusive event.

IFFR 2026 competition details

City: Rotterdam

Rotterdam Location: De Doelen Rotterdam

De Doelen Rotterdam Date: Thursday, January 29, 2026

Thursday, January 29, 2026 Time: 8.15pm

8.15pm More information on the IFFR website

Providence and the Guitar

The 55th edition of IFFR begins with the romantic and witty fable Providence and the Guitar, the festival’s opening film.

This fourth feature by João Nicolau is freely inspired by Robert Louis Stevenson’s eponymous novel, and follows Leon and Elvira, two 19th-century performers trying to keep their stage careers afloat. Caught between moody police officers, rival performers and small and cheeky demons, with a little help from new friends they encountered along the way, Leon and Elvira must find the strength to keep believing in their art.