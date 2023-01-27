Home
Win tickets to The World Press Photo Flagship Exhibition 2022 at De Nieuwe Kerk

Competition closed

Congratulations!

The winners are: Orsolya Balogh and Michal Mokran

IamExpat is offering two free pairs of tickets to the World Press Photo Exhibition 2022 at De Nieuwe Kerk right in the heart of Amsterdam.

  • What: Free entry to the World Press Photo Exhibition 2022
  • Where: De Nieuwe Kerk, Dam Square, 1012 NL Amsterdam
  • When: until August 14
  • How many pairs of tickets available: Two
  • Find out more about the exhibition on the World Press Photo website
  • Please check your email spam folder in case you are a lucky winner, as sometimes the prize notification emails can end up there!

World Press Photo logo

The World Press Photo Flagship Exhibition 2022 at De Nieuwe Kerk

The World Press Photo Flagship Exhibition 2022, recognises and celebrates the best photojournalism and documentary photography produced over the last year. Following the World Press Photo Foundation’s new strategy and to offer a more global and better geographic balance of perspectives, this year’s Contest is divided into six regions (Africa, Asia, Europe, North and Central America, South America and Southeast Asia and Oceania) and four categories (Singles, Stories, Long-Term Projects and Open Format). The 24 winners resulting from this were chosen by an independent specialist jury from and/or working in that region.

Experience these individual stories at the World Press Photo Exhibition 2022, currently on display in De Nieuwe Kerk until August 14, 2022. Enter to win!

