International pop, jazz & techno! SummerConcerts at The Concertgebouw
International pop, jazz & techno! SummerConcerts at The Concertgebouw
Celebrate the summer of 2025 with international stars at the Concertgebouw! In July and August, you can enjoy the best of pop, jazz, flamenco and techno.
The queen of percussion, Sheila E (July 6)
American percussionist, singer, songwriter, and producer Sheila Escovedo, known worldwide as Sheila E., is undeniably one of the most talented percussionists of our time. Her exceptional talent, distinctive style, and unparalleled versatility have attracted music legends eager to work with her.
Sheila E. has collaborated with icons such as Marvin Gaye, Lionel Richie, Herbie Hancock, and countless others. She contributed her percussion magic to Prince’s iconic albums Purple Rain and Sign O' The Times. Her duet with Prince, A Love Bizarre, became a timeless classic.
As a female percussionist in a male-dominated industry, Sheila E. stands as a true pioneer. Musically, she is limitless - as long as it grooves.
On July 6, Sheila E will be performing in the main hall of The Concertgebouw.
A Tribute to Quincy Jones (July 19)
The remarkable musical diversity of Quincy Jones takes centre stage in this unforgettable tribute. It is nearly impossible to overstate Quincy Jones’s influence on the music world. The jazz trumpeter evolved into an arranger, composer, producer, and big band leader.
He has collaborated with the greatest artists in history, spanning genres as diverse as jazz, soul, pop, and beyond - from Dizzy Gillespie and Ray Charles to Frank Sinatra, Aretha Franklin, and Miles Davis. He is also the mastermind behind Thriller, Michael Jackson’s iconic album.
Before intermission, the Jazz Orchestra of the Concertgebouw brings Jones’s legendary big band sound to life. Iconic albums like The Quintessence and Big Band Bossa Nova transformed the big band sound with fresh grooves and exotic melodies.
The concert’s second half highlights the extraordinary friendship between Quincy Jones and Ray Charles, featuring the timeless songs they recorded together, with the sensational vocalist Berget Lewis taking on the vocals.
The Jacksons - live on stage (July 24-25)
Blame it on the Boogie, ABC, and I’ll Be There - each one a timeless classic in music history. The Jacksons are still going strong, and in 2025, they continue to guarantee an unforgettable night filled with irresistible grooves and electrifying energy. Can you feel it?
With the release of the highly anticipated biographical film MICHAEL and a new album on the horizon, The Jacksons - featuring original members Jackie and Marlon Jackson - are embarking on a world tour. This tour brings them to The Concertgebouw for a night of disco classics, R&B grooves, and mesmerising funk.
The show will feature backing singers and dancers from the hit West End musical Thriller, including the lead actor who performed as Michael Jackson for over a decade.
Tomatito, master of flamenco (August 2)
Step into the heart of Seville with a summer evening filled with flamenco and duende. Guitarist Tomatito, the master of flamenco nuevo, takes the stage with his musicians, singers, and the mesmerising dancer Karime Amaya, delivering a night of passionate, rhythmic spectacle.
Flamenco remains the foundation of Tomatito’s music, but his unparalleled sense of compás (rhythm) allows him to embrace the freedom of jazz, creating dazzling improvisations. With his signature flamenco nuevo, Tomatito leads his audience to duende - those magical moments of inspiration where music, performers, dancers, and audience become one.
Jeff Mills with orchestra: Blue Potential (August 23)
American producer and DJ Jeff Mills, also known as "The Wizard", returns to The Concertgebouw with a concert called Blue Potential. The techno pioneer joins forces with the North Netherlands Orchestra, bringing iconic techno tracks like The Bells, Sonic Destroyer, and Imagine to life.
Jeff Mills is one of the founding fathers of dance music, particularly Detroit techno. For him, techno is not just a genre - it is a vision, a futuristic statement.
This perspective has granted him the artistic freedom to become the first techno producer to have his work performed by leading international orchestras. For Blue Potential, he found inspiration in The Planets by English composer Gustav Holst, giving his techno classics a new, symphonic dimension and allowing Mills to bring the distant planets in his music to life.
Are you feeling the summer vibes already?
There are over 80 concerts to choose from! As extras in the summer, you can enjoy a pink gin & tonic in the interval and attend the Meet & Greets after many concerts, or hit the dancefloor at an afterparty with a DJ. The SummerConcerts are powered by VriendenLoterij. For the complete programme, visit the Concertgebouw website.
Reserve your SummerConcerts tickets
Buy your tickets now and celebrate your summer with music at the Concertgebouw! Browse the Concertgebouw website for more details.
Header photo: Ronald Knapp, courtesy of the Concertgebouw