International pop, jazz & techno! SummerConcerts at The Concertgebouw

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Celebrate the summer of 2025 with international stars at the Concertgebouw! In July and August, you can enjoy the best of pop, jazz, flamenco and techno. The queen of percussion, Sheila E (July 6) American percussionist, singer, songwriter, and producer Sheila Escovedo, known worldwide as Sheila E., is undeniably one of the most talented percussionists of our time. Her exceptional talent, distinctive style, and unparalleled versatility have attracted music legends eager to work with her. Sheila E. has collaborated with icons such as Marvin Gaye, Lionel Richie, Herbie Hancock, and countless others. She contributed her percussion magic to Prince’s iconic albums Purple Rain and Sign O' The Times. Her duet with Prince, A Love Bizarre, became a timeless classic. As a female percussionist in a male-dominated industry, Sheila E. stands as a true pioneer. Musically, she is limitless - as long as it grooves.

On July 6, Sheila E will be performing in the main hall of The Concertgebouw. A Tribute to Quincy Jones (July 19) The remarkable musical diversity of Quincy Jones takes centre stage in this unforgettable tribute. It is nearly impossible to overstate Quincy Jones’s influence on the music world. The jazz trumpeter evolved into an arranger, composer, producer, and big band leader. He has collaborated with the greatest artists in history, spanning genres as diverse as jazz, soul, pop, and beyond - from Dizzy Gillespie and Ray Charles to Frank Sinatra, Aretha Franklin, and Miles Davis. He is also the mastermind behind Thriller, Michael Jackson’s iconic album. Before intermission, the Jazz Orchestra of the Concertgebouw brings Jones’s legendary big band sound to life. Iconic albums like The Quintessence and Big Band Bossa Nova transformed the big band sound with fresh grooves and exotic melodies.

The concert’s second half highlights the extraordinary friendship between Quincy Jones and Ray Charles, featuring the timeless songs they recorded together, with the sensational vocalist Berget Lewis taking on the vocals. The Jacksons - live on stage (July 24-25) Blame it on the Boogie, ABC, and I’ll Be There - each one a timeless classic in music history. The Jacksons are still going strong, and in 2025, they continue to guarantee an unforgettable night filled with irresistible grooves and electrifying energy. Can you feel it? With the release of the highly anticipated biographical film MICHAEL and a new album on the horizon, The Jacksons - featuring original members Jackie and Marlon Jackson - are embarking on a world tour. This tour brings them to The Concertgebouw for a night of disco classics, R&B grooves, and mesmerising funk. The show will feature backing singers and dancers from the hit West End musical Thriller, including the lead actor who performed as Michael Jackson for over a decade.