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Celebrate the summer of 2025 with international stars at the Concertgebouw! In July and August, you can enjoy the best of pop, jazz and soul at the Basement Sessions! Discover the sound of the future in the intimate Koorzaal of the Concertgebouw Head down to the atmospheric Koorzaal - the hidden gem in the basement of the Concertgebouw - for an unforgettable hour of pop, jazz and soul performed by rising stars on the international music scene - Friday nights at 7.30pm and 9.30pm. Don't miss the chance to witness these exciting talents of today, live and up close: ESINAM & Sibusile Xaba (July 4) Using rhythm and groove as their language, ESINAM and Sibusile Xaba craft hypnotic musical journeys that transcend time, blending melodies from the past and future. Their debut collaborative album Healing Voices, released in April, is a kaleidoscope of influences, from Ghanaian Highlife to traditional Zulu and Ewe songs, woven together with a contemporary edge where acoustic textures meet electronic innovation.

Photo: Maël G. Lagadec Meral Polat Quartet - A bold new voice (July 11) Meral Polat recently released her album Meydana Gel - an album that boldly amplifies her own voice and her Alevi-Kurdish roots. Inspired by the powerful rallying cry JIN, JIYAN, AZADI (Woman, Life, Freedom), the new work explores themes of feminine strength and resistance against oppression. Meydana Gel fuses the rich traditions of Anatolian and Mesopotamian music with psychedelic rock, African rhythms, and the haunting, storytelling vocals of the Dengbej tradition, creating a sound that is both deeply rooted and fearlessly modern. Photo: Peter de Jong Fotografie

HAMRAAZ - Bridging cultures (July 18) In HAMRAAZ, Lucie Lelaurain and Khorshid Dadbe unite their Iranian and French roots to create a musical bridge between Iranian and Armenian traditions. This results in contemporary compositions and improvisations where the fusion of genres, cultures, and eras takes centre stage. Using instruments such as the tanbur-guitar, tār (lute), and duduk (a woodwind instrument), they dissolve boundaries between musical styles, times, and cultures, creating a rich, cross-cultural dialogue. Photo: Carmen Reynolds Wasim Arslan - a timeless musical world (August 15) With powerful poetic lyrics and a deeply moving sound, Wasim Arslan touches the core of human emotion. His music explores life’s greatest contrasts: passion and fear, unity and division, light and darkness. His style is versatile - ranging from soul-stirring ballads to high-energy dance tracks - blending acoustic, electronic, traditional, and folkloric elements into a sound that is uniquely his.