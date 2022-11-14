Win tickets to see international theatre and performance artists at Frascati

IamExpat is offering two pairs of tickets to each of the upcoming Dutch premieres by international theatre and performance artists at Frascati. Enter to be in with a chance of winning! To participate, fill in the form below, and tell us why you think you should win! You could be one of many lucky winners Where: Frascati Theater, Nes 63, 1012 KD

When: November 2 to 11

Find out more on the Frascati website Witness powerful performances by internationally renowned artists In each of these productions at Frascati, the makers are also the performers: they place themselves, their stories or their own bodies as the subject of their show. They reflect, each in their own highly individual ways, on the place they occupy in relation to an existing order or system.

Whether this is the neurobiological system of human observation, the order of shame and particular social expectations, or the way in which "nature" exerts an influence on our identities or systems of mobility and immobility: all four makers powerfully adopt vulnerable positions in relation to their subjects. Programme Here's the performance programme: Frascati International: Precarious Moves Michael Turinsky (AT)

Wednesday, November 2 & Thursday, November 3 at 8.30pm

Frascati 1, Nes 63, Amsterdam In Precarious Moves, Viennese artist and philosopher Michael Turinsky presents a highly visual, playful and intellectual analysis of what it means to live with a physical disability. In a choreography made up of text, song and movement, he expresses the field of tension between mobility and immobility. Frascati International: Natural Drama Sorour Darabi (IR) / coproduction with Frascati Producties

Tuesday, November 8 & Wednesday, November 9 at 9pm

Frascati 1, Nes 63, Amsterdam Following on from Mowgli and Farci.e, Sorour Darabi returns to Frascati with Natural Drama (in co-production with Frascati Producties), a reflection on the concept of "nature": a kind of futurist mythology rooted in dance traditions.

Frascati International: Attempt on Dying Boris Nikitin (CH)

Tuesday, November 8 & Wednesday, November 9 at 8pm

Frascati 2, Nes 63, Amsterdam In his intimate lecture performance Attempt on Dying, Swiss director and curator Boris Nikitin tells two parallel stories: his father’s wish for euthanasia before he died from ALS, and his own coming out 20 years previously. Alongside this personal narrative, he undertakes an incisive analysis of overcoming the boundaries imposed by shame and of the utopia of a vulnerability no longer being seen as a weakness, but as a revolutionary force. Frascati International: Iris, pupil, retina, etc. Iggy Malmborg (SE) / coproduction with Frascati Producties

Thursday, November 10 & Friday, November 11 at 8pm

Finally, Frascati welcomes Swedish maker and performer Iggy Malmborg, who following on from Physics and Phantasma is back in Frascati with a mindf*ck of a production: Iris, pupil, retina etc. (in co-production with Frascati Producties). This show probes and exposes the mechanisms of human observation. How much of what we see is reality, and how do we give meaning to the multiplicity of chaotic information we receive through our senses? Photo: Johanna Malm