Win tickets to Immersive Concerts: pairing Vivaldi and Wine
Win tickets to Immersive Concerts: pairing Vivaldi and Wine
Competition closed
Don’t miss our future competitions: Sign up for our weekly newsletters and join us on Facebook to stay informed.
Congratulations!
The winner is: Monami Mandal
IamExpat is offering a pair of free tickets to Immersive Concerts: Vivaldi and Wine. Don't miss the chance to attend this classical music concert featuring the music of Vivaldi, complete with top-quality wine. Enter to be in with a chance of winning!
To participate, fill in the form below, and tell us why you think you should win the tickets!
You could be the lucky winner!
- Where: Posthoornkerk, Haarlemmerstraat 124-126, 1013 EX, Amsterdam
- When: Friday, January 31, 2025
- Number of pairs of tickets offered: 1
- Find out more about Immersive Concerts: Vivaldi and Wine
About Immersive Concerts: Vivaldi and Wine
Imagine a new alternative to a conventional immersive experience with digital elements, VR and visuals. You are invited on a profound, live and multi-sensory journey where wine and music become one.
It’s the unique experience, where music doesn’t just fill the air - it flows through you, paired with exquisite wines that elevate every note. The sommelier explains how to pair wine with music, and as the music begins, the wine’s notes unfold on your palate, blending seamlessly with the graceful rhythm.
Throughout the evening, each new performance brings a different wine. With every sip, you feel more connected to the music, as though the wine enhances not only the taste but the emotion of the performance.
Vivaldi’s four seasons of wine
This concert allows you to experience the music of Vivaldi through a selection of wines from Verona, the same region where The Four Seasons was composed. The special ambience and excellent acoustics make the Posthoornkerk hall an ideal concert room.
All it takes is a glass of expertly curated wine, an intimate setting, and Vivaldi’s Le Quattro Stagioni, performed by virtuoso pianist Hennadii Beziazychny and the Romansky Family String Ensemble - three generations of family talent!
Enter to be in with a chance of winning
Don’t pass up the chance to immerse yourself in the music of Vivaldi with sumptuous wine. Enter before January 25 to win tickets: you could be attending this incredible experience for free. After the closing date has passed, don't forget to check your junk / spam email folder in case you are a winner and our email is waiting for you there!