Win tickets to Delft Chamber Music Festival

IamExpat is offering five pairs of tickets to Delft Chamber Music Festival. Ready for a mesmerising summer classical music experience in beautiful, historic surroundings? Then enter to be in with a chance of winning!

To participate, fill in the form below answering this question: What's your all-time favourite piece of classical music?

You could be one of the lucky winners

Where: van der Mandelezaal, Museum Prinsenhof Delft, Oude Delft 185, 2611 HD Delft

van der Mandelezaal, Museum Prinsenhof Delft, Oude Delft 185, 2611 HD Delft When: August 4, 2022 at 7pm

August 4, 2022 at 7pm Number of pairs of tickets available: 5

5 Find out more about this performance on the Delft Chamber Music Festival website

About Delft Chamber Music Festival

The diversity of concerts at Delft Chamber Music ranges from well-known to brand new chamber music repertoire, a late-night concert, a family concert, the "Scratch Concert" (in which you can participate yourself), a multidisciplinary performance and an open air concert.

In 2022 the festival celebrates its 25th edition! The theme of the 25th-anniversary edition of the Delft Chamber Music Festival is "People and Stories". The musicians look for the person behind the composer and stories from both onstage and offstage.