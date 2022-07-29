Home
Win tickets to Delft Chamber Music Festival

Competition closed

Congratulations!

The winners are:

  • Linda Leer
  • Antonio Perrone
  • Branislav Stojanović
  • Brenda Hernandez
  • Yuting Tai

IamExpat is offering five pairs of tickets to Delft Chamber Music Festival. Ready for a mesmerising summer classical music experience in beautiful, historic surroundings? Then enter to be in with a chance of winning!

To participate, fill in the form below answering this question: What's your all-time favourite piece of classical music?

You could be one of the lucky winners

  • Where: van der Mandelezaal, Museum Prinsenhof Delft, Oude Delft 185, 2611 HD Delft
  • When: August 4, 2022 at 7pm
  • Number of pairs of tickets available: 5
  • Find out more about this performance on the Delft Chamber Music Festival website

About Delft Chamber Music Festival

The diversity of concerts at Delft Chamber Music ranges from well-known to brand new chamber music repertoire, a late-night concert, a family concert, the "Scratch Concert" (in which you can participate yourself), a multidisciplinary performance and an open air concert. 

In 2022 the festival celebrates its 25th edition! The theme of the 25th-anniversary edition of the Delft Chamber Music Festival is "People and Stories". The musicians look for the person behind the composer and stories from both onstage and offstage.

About the concert

The concert, titled "Niet Voor Jouw Oren" (Not For Your Ears), takes place on August 4 during Delft Chamber Music Festival. The concert involves a journey exploring different masterworks from the classical canon that were in one way or another not meant to be heard by the public. Many fantastic and beautiful works were hidden away, destroyed by the composer or lost and later on discovered.

The programme is as follows:

  • Gustav Mahler (1860 – 1911) – Piano Quartet - Nicht zu schnell (1876) 
  • Maurice Ravel (1875 – 1937) – Bolero for Four Hands (1928)
  • Béla Bartók (1881 – 1945) – Piano Quintet in C (1903/04)

delft-chamber-music-festival-netherlands.jpgPhoto: © Melle Meivogel

delft-chamber-music-festival.jpgPhoto: © Melle Meivogel

Thumb photo: © Melle Meivogel

More Giveaways

Running

Win VIP tickets to The Messiah during the festive season

Closing Date:
