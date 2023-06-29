Win tickets to a concert featuring West Side Story and Abel Selaocoe at The Concertgebouw
Win tickets to a concert featuring West Side Story and Abel Selaocoe at The Concertgebouw
Competition closed
Congratulations!
The winners are:
- Sandra Beitsma
- Sarah Newell
- Linda Leer
- Stephanie Foyer
- Michael Rowell
- Adele Tufford
- Bridgette Quagliani
- Daniel Reyes
- Andrada Armasu
- T Oostrum
IamExpat is giving away 10 pairs of tickets to an intriguing concert on July 5 featuring West Side Story and Abel Selaocoe at The Concertgebouw. This concert is one of the SummerConcerts, a series of 80 performances taking place this summer at The Concertgebouw.
- Where: The Concertgebouw Main Hall, Concertgebouwplein 10, 1071 LN, Amsterdam
- When: July 5, 2023
- Number of pairs of tickets available: 10
- Find out more about this performance on the Concertgebouw website
Listen to the astounding sound of the young cellist Abel Selaocoe
Last year, the young cellist Abel Selaocoe took a packed Recital Hall on an unforgettable musical journey. Now he is back in the Main Hall with the Dutch premiere of his own cello concerto Four Spirits. After the World premiere The Scotsman wrote: "When such a unique force of nature as South African cellist Abel Selaocoe explodes onto the stage, you know the show is well and truly stolen."
In addition to Four Spirits, philharmonie zuidnederland will be playing highlights from Bernstein's poignant and colourful love drama West Side Story. This concert promises to be mesmerising and full of vitality!
Concert programme
Here's an overview of the whole concert programme:
- Barber - Medea's Dance of Vengeance
- Ward, Selaocoe - Four Spirits
- Berlioz - Scène d'amour (from Roméo et Juliette symphonie dramatique)
- Bernstein - Symphonic Dances (from West Side Story)
And the fantastic line-up of musicians and artists is:
- philharmonie zuidnederland
- Duncan Ward, conductor
- Abel Selaocoe, cello
- Bernhard Schimpelsberger, percussion
SummerConcerts - a series of 80 performances at The Concertgebouw
Have you attended any SummerConcerts at Concertgebouw? Well, now's your chance to attend for free! In this festival of music you’ll find the perfect blend of classical music, jazz, global, pop and music from films. Taking you to new and exciting musical horizons, at your doorstep! You can even look forward to a limoncello and lime cocktail during the interval.
Thumb photo: Mlungisi Mlungwana