Win tickets to a concert featuring West Side Story and Abel Selaocoe at The Concertgebouw

IamExpat is giving away 10 pairs of tickets to an intriguing concert on July 5 featuring West Side Story and Abel Selaocoe at The Concertgebouw. This concert is one of the SummerConcerts, a series of 80 performances taking place this summer at The Concertgebouw.

To participate, fill in the form below, and tell us why you think you should be there!

You could be one of 10 lucky winners.

Where: The Concertgebouw Main Hall, Concertgebouwplein 10, 1071 LN, Amsterdam

When: July 5, 2023

Number of pairs of tickets available: 10

Find out more about this performance on the Concertgebouw website

Listen to the astounding sound of the young cellist Abel Selaocoe

Last year, the young cellist Abel Selaocoe took a packed Recital Hall on an unforgettable musical journey. Now he is back in the Main Hall with the Dutch premiere of his own cello concerto Four Spirits. After the World premiere The Scotsman wrote: "When such a unique force of nature as South African cellist Abel Selaocoe explodes onto the stage, you know the show is well and truly stolen."