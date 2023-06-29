Home
Win tickets to a concert featuring West Side Story and Abel Selaocoe at The Concertgebouw

Competition closed

Congratulations!

The winners are: 

  • Sandra Beitsma
  • Sarah Newell
  • Linda Leer
  • Stephanie Foyer
  • Michael Rowell
  • Adele Tufford
  • Bridgette Quagliani
  • Daniel Reyes
  • Andrada Armasu
  • T Oostrum

IamExpat is giving away 10 pairs of tickets to an intriguing concert on July 5 featuring West Side Story and Abel Selaocoe at The Concertgebouw. This concert is one of the SummerConcerts, a series of 80 performances taking place this summer at The Concertgebouw.

To participate, fill in the form below, and tell us why you think you should be there!

You could be one of 10 lucky winners.

  • Where: The Concertgebouw Main Hall, Concertgebouwplein 10, 1071 LN, Amsterdam
  • When: July 5, 2023
  • Number of pairs of tickets available: 10
  • Find out more about this performance on the Concertgebouw website 

Listen to the astounding sound of the young cellist Abel Selaocoe

Last year, the young cellist Abel Selaocoe took a packed Recital Hall on an unforgettable musical journey. Now he is back in the Main Hall with the Dutch premiere of his own cello concerto Four Spirits. After the World premiere The Scotsman wrote: "When such a unique force of nature as South African cellist Abel Selaocoe explodes onto the stage, you know the show is well and truly stolen."

In addition to Four Spirits, philharmonie zuidnederland will be playing highlights from Bernstein's poignant and colourful love drama West Side Story. This concert promises to be mesmerising and full of vitality!

Concert programme

Here's an overview of the whole concert programme:

  • Barber - Medea's Dance of Vengeance
  • Ward, Selaocoe - Four Spirits 
  • Berlioz - Scène d'amour (from Roméo et Juliette symphonie dramatique)
  • Bernstein - Symphonic Dances (from West Side Story)

And the fantastic line-up of musicians and artists is:

  • philharmonie zuidnederland
  • Duncan Ward, conductor
  • Abel Selaocoe, cello
  • Bernhard Schimpelsberger, percussion

SummerConcerts - a series of 80 performances at The Concertgebouw

Have you attended any SummerConcerts at Concertgebouw? Well, now's your chance to attend for free! In this festival of music you’ll find the perfect blend of classical music, jazz, global, pop and music from films. Taking you to new and exciting musical horizons, at your doorstep! You can even look forward to a limoncello and lime cocktail during the interval.

Enter to win

Don’t miss the opportunity to experience this amazing concert for free! Make sure to check your spam folder in case you're a winner and a message is waiting for you there!

Thumb photo: Mlungisi Mlungwana

