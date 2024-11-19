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Win tickets to the best New Year’s Eve parties of 2018-2019

Win tickets to the best New Year’s Eve parties of 2018-2019

Win tickets to the best New Year’s Eve parties of 2018-2019

Competition closed

Congratulations!

The winners of the tickets are:

TikTak Amsterdam: Maathuis Liesl

TikTak Rotterdam: Berry Romaine

Supperclub: Olesya Kravchuk and Rita Glumane

Panama: Elisabeth Szalay and Iulia Gaspar

Paard: Jen Theresia, Kumar Rajnish and Merari Ramirez

Champagne Skyball: Jimmy Hutasoit

IamExpat is offering several pairs of tickets to some of the best New Year’s Eve parties in Amsterdam, Rotterdam and The Hague.

To participate, fill in the form below, and let us know which parties you’d like to be considered for and why!

Choose your party

There's so much fun to be had on New Year's Eve, so choose your party, put on your dancing shoes and get ready to celebrate the beginning of a new year!

Tiktak

  • City: Amsterdam and Rotterdam
  • Venue: AFAS and Maasilo
  • When: 10pm until 6am
  • Tickets worth 48 euros
  • Number of pairs of tickets available: 1 for Amsterdam; 1 for Rotterdam
  • Find out more about Tiktak Amsterdam and Tiktak Rotterdam.

Tiktak is one of the most massive and eclectic New Year’s Eve events in the Netherlands. There’s a crossover between urban, hip-hop, house, RnB, dubstep, pop and moombahton. Tiktak is a favourite thanks to its sensational productions with some of the biggest names in Dutch DJs and live acts.

New Years is a big edition and the lucky winners could be attending one of the biggest New Years parties, either in Amsterdam or Rotterdam. Live acts include: Broederliefde, Jonna Fraser, Josylvio, Lil Kleine, Ronnie Flex, SBMG and Valsbezig. The DJ line-up features BIGGI, CHILDSPLAY, DYNA, Johnny 500 and Kris Kross Amsterdam.

tiktak-amsterdam.jpg

Supperclub

  • City: Amsterdam
  • Venue: Supperclub
  • Dresscode: Cirque le Soir
  • When: 10pm until 5am
  • Tickets worth 65 euros
  • Number of pairs of tickets available: 2
  • Find out more about A Supperclub NYE Spectacle

Attend a supperclub NYE spectacle. During this New Years Eve Party your dreams might transform into reality. Isn’t it all written in the cards, crystal balls and stars? Use your imagination, because the greatest secrets are always hidden in the most unlikely places! All supperclub areas are open for a discovery of beats and curiosities. With our NYE DJ team you’ll be dancing into a fabulous 2019!

supperclub-new-years-eve.jpg

Panama

WE ALL LOVE 80’s 90’s 00’s NYE at Panama – Amsterdam

  • City: Amsterdam
  • Venue: Panama
  • When: 10pm until 5am
  • Tickets worth 36,45 euros
  • Number of pairs of tickets available: 2

After all the successful monthly editions it's time to end the year 2018 in style. Experience a great atmosphere, taste the delicious champagne and look at the beautiful fireworks while you enjoy the best hits and visuals from the 80’s, 90’s and 00's! This captivating "musical time travel" on the dancefloor will be accompanied by all the legendary TV- and movie fragments from the 80’s, 90’s and 00’s. 

panama-new-years-eve-party.jpg

Paard van Troje

Viva Las Vegas (80s, 90 and 00s) begins at 11pm. Lose yourself in this world of temptations:

“Gambling, getting on with the ladies, drinking until dawn: this is Viva Las Vegas! An oasis in the middle of the desert, where flashing neon signs and firework dazzle the skies, where sizzling showgirls pour you a glass of champagne and everyone tries their luck for another. Set foot in this adult’s playground to forget your boundaries and party the night away with guidance of your favourite 80s 90s and zeros DJ’s.”

paard-new-years-eve.png

Champagne Skyball at the Penthouse

This is possibly the most exciting way to celebrate New Year’s Eve in The Hague! Enjoy spectacular views from the Penthouse and the outside balcony on the 40th floor. The party begins at with our DJ’s and live act. Sip the sumptuous Taittinger Champagne at midnight, which is also included.

sky-ball.jpg

Announcing the winners

Ticket competition winners are announced on December 20. Each winner will receive one double ticket. Remember to check this page or your email to see if you've been selected.

 

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