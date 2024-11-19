Win tickets to the best New Year’s Eve parties of 2018-2019

IamExpat is offering several pairs of tickets to some of the best New Year’s Eve parties in Amsterdam, Rotterdam and The Hague. To participate, fill in the form below, and let us know which parties you’d like to be considered for and why! Choose your party There's so much fun to be had on New Year's Eve, so choose your party, put on your dancing shoes and get ready to celebrate the beginning of a new year! Tiktak City: Amsterdam and Rotterdam

Venue: AFAS and Maasilo

When: 10pm until 6am

Tickets worth 48 euros

Number of pairs of tickets available: 1 for Amsterdam; 1 for Rotterdam

Find out more about Tiktak Amsterdam and Tiktak Rotterdam. Tiktak is one of the most massive and eclectic New Year’s Eve events in the Netherlands. There’s a crossover between urban, hip-hop, house, RnB, dubstep, pop and moombahton. Tiktak is a favourite thanks to its sensational productions with some of the biggest names in Dutch DJs and live acts.

New Years is a big edition and the lucky winners could be attending one of the biggest New Years parties, either in Amsterdam or Rotterdam. Live acts include: Broederliefde, Jonna Fraser, Josylvio, Lil Kleine, Ronnie Flex, SBMG and Valsbezig. The DJ line-up features BIGGI, CHILDSPLAY, DYNA, Johnny 500 and Kris Kross Amsterdam. Supperclub City: Amsterdam

Venue: Supperclub

Dresscode: Cirque le Soir

When: 10pm until 5am

Tickets worth 65 euros

Number of pairs of tickets available: 2

Find out more about A Supperclub NYE Spectacle Attend a supperclub NYE spectacle. During this New Years Eve Party your dreams might transform into reality. Isn’t it all written in the cards, crystal balls and stars? Use your imagination, because the greatest secrets are always hidden in the most unlikely places! All supperclub areas are open for a discovery of beats and curiosities. With our NYE DJ team you’ll be dancing into a fabulous 2019! Panama WE ALL LOVE 80’s 90’s 00’s NYE at Panama – Amsterdam City: Amsterdam

Venue: Panama

When: 10pm until 5am

Tickets worth 36,45 euros

Number of pairs of tickets available: 2 After all the successful monthly editions it's time to end the year 2018 in style. Experience a great atmosphere, taste the delicious champagne and look at the beautiful fireworks while you enjoy the best hits and visuals from the 80’s, 90’s and 00's! This captivating "musical time travel" on the dancefloor will be accompanied by all the legendary TV- and movie fragments from the 80’s, 90’s and 00’s.