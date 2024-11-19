Win tickets to the best New Year’s Eve parties of 2018-2019
Win tickets to the best New Year’s Eve parties of 2018-2019
Competition closed
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Congratulations!
The winners of the tickets are:
TikTak Amsterdam: Maathuis Liesl
TikTak Rotterdam: Berry Romaine
Supperclub: Olesya Kravchuk and Rita Glumane
Panama: Elisabeth Szalay and Iulia Gaspar
Paard: Jen Theresia, Kumar Rajnish and Merari Ramirez
Champagne Skyball: Jimmy Hutasoit
IamExpat is offering several pairs of tickets to some of the best New Year’s Eve parties in Amsterdam, Rotterdam and The Hague.
To participate, fill in the form below, and let us know which parties you’d like to be considered for and why!
Choose your party
There's so much fun to be had on New Year's Eve, so choose your party, put on your dancing shoes and get ready to celebrate the beginning of a new year!
Tiktak
- City: Amsterdam and Rotterdam
- Venue: AFAS and Maasilo
- When: 10pm until 6am
- Tickets worth 48 euros
- Number of pairs of tickets available: 1 for Amsterdam; 1 for Rotterdam
- Find out more about Tiktak Amsterdam and Tiktak Rotterdam.
Tiktak is one of the most massive and eclectic New Year’s Eve events in the Netherlands. There’s a crossover between urban, hip-hop, house, RnB, dubstep, pop and moombahton. Tiktak is a favourite thanks to its sensational productions with some of the biggest names in Dutch DJs and live acts.
New Years is a big edition and the lucky winners could be attending one of the biggest New Years parties, either in Amsterdam or Rotterdam. Live acts include: Broederliefde, Jonna Fraser, Josylvio, Lil Kleine, Ronnie Flex, SBMG and Valsbezig. The DJ line-up features BIGGI, CHILDSPLAY, DYNA, Johnny 500 and Kris Kross Amsterdam.
Supperclub
- City: Amsterdam
- Venue: Supperclub
- Dresscode: Cirque le Soir
- When: 10pm until 5am
- Tickets worth 65 euros
- Number of pairs of tickets available: 2
- Find out more about A Supperclub NYE Spectacle
Attend a supperclub NYE spectacle. During this New Years Eve Party your dreams might transform into reality. Isn’t it all written in the cards, crystal balls and stars? Use your imagination, because the greatest secrets are always hidden in the most unlikely places! All supperclub areas are open for a discovery of beats and curiosities. With our NYE DJ team you’ll be dancing into a fabulous 2019!
Panama
WE ALL LOVE 80’s 90’s 00’s NYE at Panama – Amsterdam
- City: Amsterdam
- Venue: Panama
- When: 10pm until 5am
- Tickets worth 36,45 euros
- Number of pairs of tickets available: 2
After all the successful monthly editions it's time to end the year 2018 in style. Experience a great atmosphere, taste the delicious champagne and look at the beautiful fireworks while you enjoy the best hits and visuals from the 80’s, 90’s and 00's! This captivating "musical time travel" on the dancefloor will be accompanied by all the legendary TV- and movie fragments from the 80’s, 90’s and 00’s.
Paard van Troje
- City: The Hague
- Venue: Paard van Troje
- When: 11pm until 4.30am
- Tickets worth 37,50 euros
- Number of pairs of tickets available: 3
- Find out more about Paard van Troje Viva Las Vegas (80s, 90 and 00s)
Viva Las Vegas (80s, 90 and 00s) begins at 11pm. Lose yourself in this world of temptations:
“Gambling, getting on with the ladies, drinking until dawn: this is Viva Las Vegas! An oasis in the middle of the desert, where flashing neon signs and firework dazzle the skies, where sizzling showgirls pour you a glass of champagne and everyone tries their luck for another. Set foot in this adult’s playground to forget your boundaries and party the night away with guidance of your favourite 80s 90s and zeros DJ’s.”
Champagne Skyball at the Penthouse
- City: The Hague
- Venue: The Penthouse at The Hague Tower
- When: 10pm until 2.30am
- Tickets worth 79 euros each
- Number of pairs of tickets available: 1
- Find out more about Champagne Skyball
This is possibly the most exciting way to celebrate New Year’s Eve in The Hague! Enjoy spectacular views from the Penthouse and the outside balcony on the 40th floor. The party begins at with our DJ’s and live act. Sip the sumptuous Taittinger Champagne at midnight, which is also included.
Announcing the winners
Ticket competition winners are announced on December 20. Each winner will receive one double ticket. Remember to check this page or your email to see if you've been selected.