Win tickets to A Spectacle of Herself at Circusstad Festival
Win tickets to A Spectacle of Herself at Circusstad Festival
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IamExpat has two sets of two tickets to give away for the world premiere of the international acrobatic performance A Spectacle of Herself by Laura Murphy at Theater Rotterdam on April 29, 2026. This performance is part of the yearly Circusstad Festival.
Enter to win tickets to see this amazing and innovative performance in Rotterdam!
Performance artist and circus performer Laura Murphy from the UK combines aerial acrobatics, theatre, video projection, and creative subtitling with themes such as mental health in a vulnerable and deeply personal performance. The performance is in English and lasts one hour.
This performance, A Spectacle of Herself, explores what it means to take up space, expose yourself, and be seen as a queer and neurodiverse person in the 21st century.
The audience embarks on an acrobatic adventure with Laura, constantly shifting identities in ever-changing landscapes, where the artist literally creates an (in)appropriate display of herself. This is thanks to the fact that acrobats can express themselves in ways that are still considered unacceptable in many spaces. Thus, with her critical and bold style, Laura Murphy navigates between personal experience and contemporary politics.
This leads to a particularly unique, engaging, entertaining and moving performance. Laura is a disarming performer you won't soon forget.
To be in with a chance of winning, simply fill in the form below and tell us why you think you should win the tickets.
- What: A Spectacle of Herself
- Where: Theater Rotterdam, Schouwburgplein 25, 3012 CL Rotterdam
- When: April 29 at 9.45pm
- Number of tickets to be won: Two sets of two tickets
About Circusstad
For five days each year, Rotterdam transforms into a vibrant playground for contemporary circus. Across Rotterdam’s theatres and public spaces, including outdoor stages and festival tents, visitors can enjoy both free and ticketed performances during Circusstad. For those eager to get involved, the Circus Jungle offers hands-on workshops where you can try juggling, balancing and more.
Enter for a chance of winning
If this show seems right up your alley, make sure you fill in the form below and tell us why you think you should win the tickets. You can't win if you don't enter!