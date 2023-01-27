Home
Win three double tickets for Museum Paul Tetar van Elven

Closing Date:

IamExpat offers three double tickets for Museum Paul Tetar van Elven and the current exhibition "Crystal glazes."

To participate, make a comment below and tell us an interesting fact about Delft!

Museum Paul Tetar van Elven

Museum Paul Tetar van Elven is named after Paul Tetar van Elven (1823-1896), painter and teacher of free-hand drawing in the Polytechnical School (now Delft University of Technology). For 30 years he was living in a canal house on the Koornmarkt, the museum's current location.

Details

  • City: Delft
  • Address: Koornmarkt 67, 2611 EC
  • Opening times: 1pm - 5pm (Tue-Sun) 
  • More information here.
