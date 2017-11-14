Win three copies of 'Miffy in the Netherlands'

Mercis Publishing is offering three copies of "Miffy in the Netherlands"! To participate, send an email explaining in a few lines why you’d like to win a copy to iamexpat_team[at]iamexpat.nl by May 24, 2015. About "Miffy in the Netherlands" In 2015 it is 60 years since the Miffy books first started delighting children and their parents. "Miffy in the Netherlands" is one of many special anniversary products that have been developed to celebrate this special occasion. There are also various special events to enjoy. Miffy’s 60 year anniversary events A fun initiative to follow is the Miffy Art Parade: a project that honours Miffy, her creator, and fans of all ages worldwide. The Miffy Art Parade unites, inspires and is helping to create a better future in partnership with UNICEF.

When in Utrecht with children, be sure to visit the dick bruna house in the Centraal Museum of Utrecht. They have fun and entertaining exhibitions on Miffy and her creator Dick Bruna The history of Miffy The first book about Miffy (named Nijntje in Dutch) was published in 1955. Her creator Dick Bruna recounts how, during a family holiday, he told his oldest son a story about the little bunny hopping around in the garden of their holiday home. He did some drawings of the little bunny, and Miffy was born. Miffy has since appeared as the leading character in 32 books that have been translated into more than 50 languages and sold more than 85 million copies worldwide. Details of "Miffy in the Netherlands" › ISBN 978-90-5647-614-4

› Regular price: 12,50 euros

› "Miffy in the Netherlands" is English-language.