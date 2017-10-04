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Win ten double tickets to a screening of 'Monty Python Live (Mostly)' at Pathé cinemas!

Win ten double tickets to a screening of 'Monty Python Live (Mostly)' at Pathé cinemas!

Win ten double tickets to a screening of 'Monty Python Live (Mostly)' at Pathé cinemas!

Closing Date:

IamExpat offers ten double tickets to screenings of 'Monty Python Live (Mostly)' at Pathé cinemas in Amsterdam, Eindhoven, The Hague, Groningen and Haarlem!

To participate, leave a comment below, tell us why you’d like to attend and for which city! 

Details

Date: August 6
Time: 9pm
Cities and Pathé locations:
- Amsterdam | Reguliersbreestraat 26-34
- Eindhoven | Dommelstraat 27
- The Hague | Buitenhof 20
- Groningen | Gedepempte Zuiderdiep 78
- Haarlem | Zijlvest 41-43

Monty Python Live (Mostly) at Pathé 

After a more than 30 year hiatus from performing a live show together, the remaining members of beloved British comedy group Monty Python will be hosting a series of reunion shows at London's O2 Arena. 

Selling out in just 43,5 seconds, the high demand encouraged the organisers to think of alternative ways to allow as many people as possible to experience the hilarity of John Cleese, Eric Idel, Terry Jones, Michael Palin and Terry Gilliam one more time.

Thanks to Pathé, there's no need to go all the way to London or scrounge for a ticket. 

As part of their Pathé Specials series, which features theatre, music, ballet, opera and sport events screened or broadcast live in high quality, the national theatre chain agreed to play the event at cinemas throughout the Netherlands.  

As a group that redefined comedy takes the stage one last time, there's no reason anyone in the Netherlands needs to miss the sketches, songs and hijinks of Monty Python!

Please note, ticket competition winners are announced on the closing date. This competition is for two winners in each city, so be sure to indicate your choice when entering. Remember to check this page or your IamExpat inbox to see if you've been selected!  

 

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