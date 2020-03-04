Win an intensive Dutch course at Direct Dutch
Win an intensive Dutch course at Direct Dutch
IamExpat, in cooperation with Direct Dutch Institute, offers a two-week intensive Dutch course for FREE!
The Dutch are the world's tallest people. To participate, answer this question: "Are you smaller or taller than most of your Dutch colleagues / acquaintances?"
About the intensive courses
The winner can choose from three different levels of intensive courses:
- May 4-15, 2020
- June 22-July 3, 2020
Intensive Intermediate (A2 - B1)
- April 20-May 1, 2020
- July 6-17, 2020
- June 8-19, 2020
- August 31-September 11, 2020
We cannot guarantee a place in the course of your choice, some courses may be fully booked closer to the starting date.
Intensive course structure
- Duration: 10 days, 60 hours (Beginners), 30 hours (Intermediate and Advanced)
- Time: Monday - Friday
- Group: Max. 8 people
- Location in The Hague: Laan van Nieuw Oost Indië 275
- Normal price intermediate/advanced: 560 euros
- Normal price beginners: 995 euros
- More about the courses can be found on the Direct Dutch website.
About Direct Dutch
Direct Dutch is the oldest Dutch-language institute in The Hague. Throughout their courses, they focus on communication and Dutch culture, allowing students to quickly "home in on Holland," which happens to be the title of their own acclaimed teaching method.
At Direct Dutch, small groups are taught by professional teachers with a thorough knowledge of the Dutch language and a good sense of humour. The institute is centrally located in Den Haag, easily accessible by public transport and well-known for its warm and welcoming atmosphere.
Direct Dutch teaches all levels (0-C1 CEFR) in various formats - ranging from a regular evening or daytime course, or a specialised conversation course to flexible in-company training to prepare you and your colleagues for the NT2 exam.
Direct Dutch contact details
For more information please visit Direct Dutch or:
Special offer for all participants
All participants will receive a 5% discount when they enroll for any course at Direct Dutch within 3 months after the end date of this competition!
The competition runs until March 25, 2020, and the winner will be announced and contacted by Direct Dutch after the competition ends.