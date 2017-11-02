Win an intensive Dutch course at Direct Dutch
Win an intensive Dutch course at Direct Dutch
IamExpat, in cooperation with Direct Dutch Institute, offers a two-week intensive Dutch course for FREE!
To participate, answer this question:
"Which Dutch word do you find to be the ultimate tongue twister?"
Fill in your reply in the form.
About the intensive courses
The winner can choose from three different levels of intensive courses:
Intensive Beginners (A0 - A2)
- August 1 - 12, 2016
- September 5 - 16, 2016
Intensive Intermediate (A2 - B1)
- August 15 - 26, 2016
- September 19 - 30, 2016
Intensive Advanced (B1 - B2)
- July 18 - 29, 2016
- October 17 - 28, 2016
Intensive course structure
- Duration: 10 days, 60 hours (Beginners), 30 hours (Intermediate and Advanced)
- Time: Monday - Friday
- Group: Max. 8 people
- Location in The Hague: Laan van Nieuw Oost Indië 275
- Normal price intermediate / advanced: 535 euros
- Normal price beginners: 995 euros
- More about the courses can be found here.
About Direct Dutch
Direct Dutch is the oldest Dutch language institute in The Hague. Throughout their courses, they focus on communication and Dutch culture, allowing students to "home in on Holland," which happens to be the title of their own acclaimed teaching method, as soon as possible.
At Direct Dutch, small groups are taught by professional teachers with a thorough knowledge of the Dutch language and a good sense of humour. The institute is centrally located in Den Haag, easily accessible by public transport and well-known for its warm and welcoming atmosphere.
Direct Dutch teaches all levels (0-C1 CEFR) in various formats - ranging from a regular evening or daytime course or a specialised conversation course to a flexible in-company training to prepare you and your colleagues for the NT2 exam.
Direct Dutch contact details
For more information please visit Direct Dutch or:
- Send them an email
- Call at +31 (0) 70 365 46 77
- Follow Direct Dutch on facebook
-
Special offer for all participants
Participants who enrol in a Direct Dutch language course within three months of the competition's closing date will receive a 10 per cent discount! Just mention this competition on your application!
The winner will be announced and contacted by Direct Dutch on July 8.