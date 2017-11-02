Win an intensive Dutch course at Direct Dutch

"Which Dutch word do you find to be the ultimate tongue twister?"

About the intensive courses

The winner can choose from three different levels of intensive courses:

August 1 - 12, 2016

September 5 - 16, 2016

August 15 - 26, 2016

September 19 - 30, 2016

July 18 - 29, 2016

October 17 - 28, 2016

Intensive course structure

Duration: 10 days, 60 hours (Beginners), 30 hours (Intermediate and Advanced)

Time: Monday - Friday

Group: Max. 8 people

Location in The Hague: Laan van Nieuw Oost Indië 275

Normal price intermediate / advanced: 535 euros

Normal price beginners: 995 euros

More about the courses can be found here.

About Direct Dutch

Direct Dutch is the oldest Dutch language institute in The Hague. Throughout their courses, they focus on communication and Dutch culture, allowing students to "home in on Holland," which happens to be the title of their own acclaimed teaching method, as soon as possible.

At Direct Dutch, small groups are taught by professional teachers with a thorough knowledge of the Dutch language and a good sense of humour. The institute is centrally located in Den Haag, easily accessible by public transport and well-known for its warm and welcoming atmosphere.

Direct Dutch teaches all levels (0-C1 CEFR) in various formats - ranging from a regular evening or daytime course or a specialised conversation course to a flexible in-company training to prepare you and your colleagues for the NT2 exam.