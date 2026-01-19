Experience the Toronto Symphony Orchestra live at the Concertgebouw
Experience the Toronto Symphony Orchestra live at the Concertgebouw
Welcome to an evening of incredible music at the world-famous Concertgebouw in Amsterdam. An unforgettable programme awaits you on Tuesday, February 3, 2026, in the Main Hall. Get tickets now!
As part of an exclusive offer, you are invited to experience this concert with 20 percent off.
Catch the Toronto Symphony Orchestra live in Amsterdam
This concert brings together a remarkable constellation of talents. Under the baton of Gustavo Gimeno, a conductor revered for his intensity and precision, one of North America’s great orchestras takes centre stage: the Toronto Symphony Orchestra.
Founded in 1922 and rooted in a century-long tradition of artistic excellence, the TSO has grown into one of Canada’s leading orchestras, known for its vibrant performances, adventurous programming, and deep engagement with its diverse community. Over the decades, it has played under distinguished music directors, expanded its repertoire internationally, and continues to explore both the classics and contemporary works with equal passion.
About the concert programme
The evening opens with Béla Bartók’s First Violin Concerto, a work brimming with modernist energy and lyrical depth. Taking on this virtuosic challenge is Patricia Kopatchinskaja, whose fearless musical personality and barefoot stage presence have made her one of today’s most distinctive soloists. Her performance promises to be as provocative as it is transcendent, weaving through Bartók’s rhythmic complexity with irresistible conviction.
The second half of the programme is devoted to Gustav Mahler’s Symphony No. 4, a masterpiece both radiant and introspective. Mahler’s Fourth is unique in its luminosity: rather than the existential struggle of some of his other symphonies, it leads us through a journey marked by clarity and playful orchestral colours, culminating in a final movement that offers a childlike vision of heaven. Gimeno and the TSO bring a freshness to Mahler’s sound world, revealing nuances in phrasing and texture that make this performance especially compelling.
Concert programme
Here is an overview of the concert programme:
- Murphy - Curiosity, Genius, and the Search for Petula Clark
- Béla Bartók - First Violin Concerto
- Gustav Mahler - Symphony No. 4
Performers
Here are the performers:
- Toronto Symphony Orchestra
- Gustavo Gimeno, conductor
- Patricia Kopatchinskaja, violin
- Christina Landshamer, soprano
Get your tickets now!
Enjoy a night where Canadian orchestral brilliance meets European tradition in one of the world’s most famous concert halls. To get an exclusive 20 percent discount, use the code EP26IamExpat in your basket, and the discounted price will show up.