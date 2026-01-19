Experience the Toronto Symphony Orchestra live at the Concertgebouw

Welcome to an evening of incredible music at the world-famous Concertgebouw in Amsterdam. An unforgettable programme awaits you on Tuesday, February 3, 2026, in the Main Hall. Get tickets now!

As part of an exclusive offer, you are invited to experience this concert with 20 percent off.

Catch the Toronto Symphony Orchestra live in Amsterdam

This concert brings together a remarkable constellation of talents. Under the baton of Gustavo Gimeno, a conductor revered for his intensity and precision, one of North America’s great orchestras takes centre stage: the Toronto Symphony Orchestra.

Founded in 1922 and rooted in a century-long tradition of artistic excellence, the TSO has grown into one of Canada’s leading orchestras, known for its vibrant performances, adventurous programming, and deep engagement with its diverse community. Over the decades, it has played under distinguished music directors, expanded its repertoire internationally, and continues to explore both the classics and contemporary works with equal passion.

About the concert programme

The evening opens with Béla Bartók’s First Violin Concerto, a work brimming with modernist energy and lyrical depth. Taking on this virtuosic challenge is Patricia Kopatchinskaja, whose fearless musical personality and barefoot stage presence have made her one of today’s most distinctive soloists. Her performance promises to be as provocative as it is transcendent, weaving through Bartók’s rhythmic complexity with irresistible conviction.